College ranks high in Princeton Review Published 2:54 pm Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Hampden-Sydney College receives high recognition in numerous categories in the new edition of the Princeton Review’s The Best 389 Colleges.

In the latest edition of the Princeton Review’s The Best 389 Colleges, Hampden-Sydney receives high recognition in numerous categories. The annual college guide evaluates the student experience at colleges nationwide, ranking institutions in categories such as student government engagement, career service quality, community service engagement, and intramural sports involvement.

Hampden-Sydney made the top 10 in the following five categories:

No. 1 – Most Active Student Government

No. 2 – Best College Library

No. 3 – Most Politically Active Students

No. 6 – Friendliest Students

No. 9 – Student Love Their School Teams

And it doesn’t stop there. Hampden-Sydney made the top 20 in the following lists:

No. 12 – Best Career Services

No. 12 – Happiest Students

No. 12 – Lots of Greek Life

No. 13 – Best College Newspaper

No. 14 – Their Students Love These Colleges

No. 18 – Most Engaged in Community Service

No. 19 – Lots of Race/ Class Interaction

Hampden-Sydney is a common name in many of these categories such as “Most Active Student Government,” “Best College Library,” “Best Career Services,” and “Students Love Their School Teams.” This year’s rankings also feature the College in new categories including “Friendliest Students” and “Most Engaged in Community Service.”

In addition to these rankings, the College continues to score highly in the Princeton Review’s “Best Value Colleges” list, which was released in the spring and ranks the College at No. 3 among “Best Alumni Networks” and No. 8 among “Best Schools for Internships” for private colleges.

While praising the exceptional Rhetoric Program, in-depth learning experience, Ferguson Career Center, and alumni network, the Princeton Review’s full Hampden-Sydney profile gives a glimpse into the power of the Hampden-Sydney experience through student quotes:

“The college is ‘one of the best places to develop one’s ability to think’ and to ‘learn how a different lens of study changes how one digests and processes information.’”

“The ‘career center and alumni connections are…outstanding’ and ‘having alumni invested in you and your future really makes a difference.’”

“The student-professor connection at Hampden-Sydney is ‘the real deal,’ and students can tell that faculty ‘invest so much time and care into their students…it is clear that they became professors to teach.’”