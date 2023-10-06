Buckingham student Tanner Wise attends AFA Policy Institute Published 9:55 am Friday, October 6, 2023

Buckingham resident Tanner Wise was selected by the Virginia Tech College of Agriculture and Life Sciences to attend the Agriculture Future of America (AFA) Policy Institute. That was held Sept. 10-12 in Washington, DC. During the institute, Wise had the opportunity to network with approximately 60 other college students from across the nation and meet many agriculture industry professionals.

“Through the institute, I broadened my knowledge of agriculture policy on the national and international levels and the importance of advocating for agriculture,” Wise said. “Some highlights of the institute include visiting the American Farm Bureau Federation’s headquarters, visiting the Canadian Embassy to discuss collaboration between United States agriculture and Canadian agriculture, and visiting famous landmarks in the heart of our nation’s capital.”

Additionally, while at the institute, delegates got to discuss the ongoing Farm Bill development, visited with several agricultural lobbyists, and learned about other hot topics currently being considered on the Hill.

Tanner Wise is the son of David and Sherri Wise of Dillwyn. He is currently a senior at Virginia Tech where he is majoring in Animal and Poultry Sciences.

Agriculture Future of America (AFA) is based in Kansas City, Missouri and its mission is to build bridges for young leaders, fostering engagement and innovation in food and agriculture. It offers several different programs that promote professional development, career exploration, and networking. It is for the agriculture, food and natural resources industries — from small farms to multinational corporations. To learn more about AFA and the opportunities and scholarships that it offers, please visit www.agfuture.org.