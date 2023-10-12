Bark in the Park returns this year Published 3:20 pm Thursday, October 12, 2023

Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Historical State Park will host the fourth annual “Bark in the Park” on Saturday, Oct. 21. That’ll run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Visitor Center, located at 6541 Saylers Creek Road in Rice.

Residents can enjoy a day at the park with their four-legged family members. This year’s activities include a doggy splash pad, photo booth, agility tunnel, a paw print memento to take home, and lots of hiking opportunities. Special guests will include a DWR K-9 team who will perform unit demonstrations, Morgan’s Mutts Rescue and Adoption Center, and Amelia Animal Control. Sailor’s Creek will also accept donations for local animal shelters.

This event is free to the public. Guests are encouraged to wear comfortable walking shoes and bring water. All pets must be on a leash not over 6 feet long and under immediate control at all times.

For more information, please contact the park office at (804) 561-7510 or email sailorscreek@dcr.virginia.gov