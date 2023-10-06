Andrew Stephen Anderson, PhD, MD Published 7:16 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

March 27, 1944 to Sept. 27, 2023

Saved by Grace. Andrew Anderson is the son of Mary Katharine Ballard and George Andrew Anderson, who was serving in Europe in WW2 at the time. His early life was in Farmville and he was baptized at Cumberland Church. He was a teacher, scientist, physician and missionary. He graduated from Holston Valley High School in Tennessee, King College (now King University), Yale University, and a number of medical school and hospital programs. He did much research and preservation of gravestones and genealogical records. Andy accompanied his brother Peter for medical mission services in the African clinics and was instrumental in starting the Heart of Virginia Free Clinic. During the recent virus crises, he distributed free medication.

Andrew is survived by his lovely wife, Patricia; his siblings: Sidney, Charles, Peter, Edith, David and George; his children: Andrew Jr., Charles “Mac,” Katharine, John, and stepson, Jason; brother-in-law, Nabil; five sisters-in-law; a daughter-in-law; 10 nieces; eight nephews; many cousins; eight grandchildren and a great-granddaughter that was born Sept. 29 named Lucia Rose.

The visitation is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 7, at 1 p.m. with the funeral at 2 p.m. Both will be at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 1835 Cumberland Road, Farmville.

Thank you for all prayers for the family. In lieu of flowers, consider a gift to the mission that Andy loved – Trinity Center for World Mission, which serves seven African countries, www.trinitycwm.com.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.