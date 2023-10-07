A Sandy River Tradition: The Haunted Trail returns to Rice Published 6:30 am Saturday, October 7, 2023

RICE – Last year, there were a few suggestions made. After the Halloween Trail was taken down at Sandy River Distillery, the company got a couple reviews saying it just wasn’t enough. This year, they plan to solve that problem.

“Last year, we got a couple bad reviews saying that the trail was not scary enough, so we’re grabbing it by the horns this year,” said Sandy River Marketing Director Andrea MacLeay. “We’ve partnered with Longwood’s Women’s Lacrosse Team for volunteers and actors for the trail.[It will run] down to the adventure park, along with face painting, pumpkins for carving or painting, food trucks, and live music at the distillery, and a photo-op in the pumpkin patch.”

This year’s edition, The Butcher’s Haunted Trail, was still being assembled through the last week of September and into this first week of October, with some last minute props getting ordered.

The Sandy River trail

So when will this be open? The answer is every weekend this month. The event will run every Friday and Saturday, with gates opening at 6 p.m. and going until 10 p.m. Now we mentioned it’s scarier, but that’s for the version later at night. For that first hour, the trail is focused on children, with a kid-friendly haunted tour happening every 10 minutes and pumpkin carving after. The trail gets a bit scarier after 7 pm and is directed toward teens and adults.

If a haunted trail isn’t your thing there will also be live music each night under the canopy and local food vendors will be present. One of these includes Slyce, Sandy River Outdoor Adventures’ on-site food truck serving wood-fired pizzas like their BBQ chicken pizza or their prosciutto fig pizza.

Tickets start at $10 when ordered in advance or $15 at the door. Pumpkin carving is free but the pumpkins are charged based on weight. Bringing your own pumpkin is allowed. Costumes are welcome, but masks are not allowed. That’s to make sure you can see while walking on the dark trail and to avoid injuries.

Tours are limited to ten spots per ten minutes. Groups are encouraged to schedule ahead.

