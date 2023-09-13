Townsend enters Prince Edward school board race as write-in Published 5:32 am Wednesday, September 13, 2023

FARMVILLE – Cainan Townsend is running for a seat on the Prince Edward County School Board. The Moton Museum director reached out to The Herald over the weekend with the announcement. Since he didn’t meet the filing deadline, Townsend will run for the District 8 seat, representing Farmville, as a write-in candidate.

“I have previously had the great experience of serving as one of the first ever elected school board members in Prince Edward County back in 2018-2019,” Townsend said. “Due to family circumstances at the time, I had to exit the role earlier than anticipated. I have also since moved into another district after previously representing district 7. Those circumstances have since been resolved. I am ready to return to the board if elected, and I look forward to the potential opportunity to continue to serve the Prince Edward County community.”

Townsend currently serves as executive director at the Robert Russa Moton Museum in Farmville. He has a family connection to Moton as Townsend has family members who were plaintiffs in Brown vs. Board of Education, participants in the 1951 student walkout who lost education due to the closing of the high school to avoid desegregation from 1959 to 1964. He also has his own connection to Moton as he started as a volunteer at the museum before becoming an intern, part-time staff, director of education and then managing director.

“District 8 voters, please write my name on your ballot on November 7th, 2023,” Townsend said. “My name (will be) listed as “Cainan Townsend” and if any voters need instructions on write-in procedures you may request them from the Officers of Election at the polls,” he said.

