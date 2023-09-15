Tigers finish second at Rooney Invitational Published 9:52 am Friday, September 15, 2023

The Hampden-Sydney Tigers cross country team finished second Friday at the Rooney Invitational in Salem. Junior Kade Minton led the Tigers with his 5K time of 17:24.1 to place eighth among 61 runners. NCAA Division II UVA Wise won the race with 49 points, while Cody Thompson of Randolph College was the individual winner with a time of 16:05.3.

Minton was followed by sophomore Winston Ransone (17:40.3, 11th), senior Carter Burcham (17:49.3, 12th), freshmen Jackson Herndon (17:56.9, 16th), Dylan Evans (17:59.2, 19th), Haden VonCanon (18:57.5, 34th), Jefferson Duffey (20:17.6, 46th) and Kam Maldonado (20:28.8, 47th), sophomore Tommy Bennett (21:25.4, 50th), juniors Dan Ludovico (22:07.4, 54th) and Thomas Overton (23:21.4, 57th), along with freshman Davis Mills (25:25.0, 59th). Evans, Duffey, Maldonado and Overton each posted collegiate-best 5K times at the event.

The Tigers posted 55 points and finished ahead of Division I Gardner-Webb (NC) University (74), as well as fellow Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) members Roanoke (77) and Randolph (90), along with Division II Bluefield State (WV) University (173).

H-SC will race again at the Lancer Pink Invitational, a traditional 8K cross country race, to be hosted by nearby Division I Longwood University on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 9:30 a.m. in Farmville.