The Farmville Duck Derby returns next week Published 2:08 pm Sunday, September 10, 2023

Last week, we highlighted the Heart of Virginia Festival, which returns next week. But a key part of that event is the kickoff, which takes place one day earlier. The 2023 Farmville Duck Derby will be held on Friday, Sept. 15, beginning at 6 p.m. at Riverside Park.

All proceeds from the event will go to fuel community programming from Piedmont Senior Resources (PSR). The group works with local seniors in Amelia, Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland, Lunenburg, Nottoway and Prince Edward counties.

Prior to PSR taking over, the fundraiser was operated by the local chapter of the United Way. Regardless of who’s in charge, through the years it’s been a way to help local nonprofits.

Email newsletter signup

“The Duck Derby is about coming together as a community in support of our seniors,” said PSR Direct Care Coordinator Jamie Anderson. “All funds raised are funneled directly into programs that ensure older adults in our seven-county region are cared for, protected and can continue to thrive as they live independently. This includes meal-delivery services, non-emergency medical transportation and wellness programs, all tailored to the unique needs of our seniors. When you support the derby, you’re not just backing a duck in a race, you’re championing the quality of life for local seniors.”

How can I adopt a duck?

Community members can dive into the fun by adopting ducks at Piedmont Senior Resources’ Farmville location at 1413 South Main Street, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Purchase one duck for $5, a half dozen “quack pack” for $25, or a flock of 25 for $100. On derby day, the ducks will be released into the Appomattox River for their swim to the finish line at Riverside Park. The first-place duck receives $1,000, second place $500 and third place $250.

PSR also offers local businesses the opportunity to get their feet wet for a good cause at six different sponsorship levels, ranging from the $3,000 Launchpad Duck level to the $100 Dewey Duck sponsorship. With a Launchpad Duck sponsorship, businesses receive 100 ducks to race plus an invitation to watch the derby from the boat landing and other perks.

Looking back

The 2023 fundraiser follows on the heels of 2022’s successful derby, which garnered more than a dozen sponsorships from area businesses and raised over $16,500 in proceeds, all of which provided direct services for older adults in our seven-county region, many of whom are homebound.

This year, funds will continue to support PSR’s community services and programming, including ​disease prevention, elder abuse prevention, the Chore program, farmers market nutrition, options counseling, ​the Virginia Insurance Counseling and Assistance Program (VICAP), care coordination, home-delivered meals, friendship cafes and non-emergency medical transportation.

Learn more about the 2023 Farmville Duck Derby or download a sponsorship packet at www.psraaa.org/duck-derby. For more information, call 434-767-5588. If you would like to become a sponsor, please contact Anderson at janderson@psraaa.org.