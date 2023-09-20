Robert Garrett Jones Jr. Published 9:15 am Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Robert Garrett Jones Jr., 74 of Dillwyn, passed peacefully on Sept. 18. He was born Feb. 24, 1949, a son of the late Robert Sr. and Minnie Rickard Jones.

Robert was a Vietnam War veteran having served in the Army from 1969 until 1971. Robert retired as Supervisor of Environmental Services with 34 years’ service at the University Medical Center in Charlottesville.

Living in close proximity to Gene Dixon Ballpark gave Robert the convenience of doing what he loved most, watching his great-grandchildren play ball. He was affectionately named “Snickers” as he was always buying Snickers candy bars.

Robert is survived by his loving wife, Gladys Martin Jones; his children, William Jones, Brenda Lee Boyd (Jason), Bonnie Sue Jones, Shelby Scott (Steve) and Jennifer Lann (Eddie); 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Robert was also preceded in death by his brother, Roger Lee Jones and daughter, Janice Williams.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, Sept. 22, at 7 p.m., at the Dunkum Funeral Home. The family will receive friends beginning at 6 p.m. Interment at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia will occur at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the VFW Post 8446, c/o Commander Vick Moss, 179 Banton Shop Road, Dillwyn, VA 23936.

The family extends their deepest appreciation to Heritage Hall staff for the excellent care and attention they gave Robert during his stay.