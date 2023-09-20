Richard Otis “Dick” Carden Published 9:05 am Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Richard Otis “Dick” Carden, 92 of Richmond, died Tuesday, Sept. 12. He was the retired editor and publisher of The Virginia Engineer magazine.

He is survived by his wife, Georgeen Dahlem Carden; four children from a previous marriage,

Richard II, who preceded him in death (Patty), of Hanover, W. David (Susan), of Cumberland, Susan Baskette (Roland), of Cumberland and John Earl (Jan) of Cumberland; and two step-children, Stephen Garfield, of Texas and Bonnie Garfield (Keith), of Pennsylvania. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Jessica Sharp, Elizabeth Carden, Isaac Porter Carden, Robert K. Lipscomb IV, Sara Welton and Megan Richardson and step-grandchildren, Leah Gonzalez and Joel Garfield. He has nine great-grandchildren and four step great grandchildren.

A memorial service with reception following will be held at the Masonic Home of Virginia, 500 Masonic Lane, Richmond,VA 23223 on Oct. 2, at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Grove Church Cemetery, Old Buckingham Road, Cumberland, on Oct. 3, at 11 a.m. Heading west on Old Buckingham Road (Rt.13) from Powhatan, the cemetery is located on the left just past Sunnyside Road. Heading east on Old Buckingham Road (Rt. 13) to Powhatan, from Cumberland Courthouse, the cemetery will be on the right just past Strawberry Hill Road.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Varina Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 2385 Mill Road Henrico, VA 23231 or the Masonic Home of Virginia, P O Box 7866 Richmond, VA 23231.

