Ready for tip off? Longwood Lancers set non-conference schedule Published 11:21 am Wednesday, September 6, 2023

FARMVILLE – Back-to-back 20-win campaigns. A Big South title. A trip to the NCAA Tournament. Sold out home games. Longwood men’s basketball has had plenty of success over the past few seasons, and soon, the Lancers will move into the new Joan Perry Brock Center. Now, Lancer Nation can lock in game dates for that journey.

The arena will make its basketball debut on Saturday, November 11 – Homecoming Weekend on campus – against St. Mary’s of Maryland.

Longwood men’s basketball coach Griff Aldrich announced the team’s non-conference schedule on Wednesday, September 6.

The Lancers will be home for eight games, with six of those home games coming in the month of November. All dates and times are subject to change, with the latest updates always posted on www.longwoodlancers.com.

The schedule for the Big South conference slate will be announced at a later date.

Longwood opens the season on the road at St. Bonaventure of the Atlantic 10 Conference on opening night, Monday, November 6. St. Bonaventure is one of the popular picks to win the Atlantic 10 this year.

Following that game, the Lancers head back to Farmville for their home opener and the first official game in the Joan Perry Brock Center on Saturday, November 11. Longwood will host St. Mary’s College of Maryland to cap the Homecoming festivities. Registrants for Homecoming will get exclusive access to purchase tickets for this game in early fall, prior to the general public. To register, head to go.longwood.edu/homecoming.

Brock Challenge coming to campus

In addition, the Lancers will host The Brock Challenge on Thanksgiving weekend. Fans will be treated to a basketball feast of six games spread over three days from Friday, November 24 to Sunday, November 26. Longwood, Lamar, Delaware State and Bethune Cookman make up the challenge field, with all four teams playing each other once over the three-day span.

The full Longwood non-conference schedule:

At St. Bonaventure—Monday, Nov. 6

Vs. St. Mary’s College of Maryland—Saturday, Nov. 11

At Maryland Eastern Shore—Wednesday, Nov. 15

Vs. North Carolina Central—Sunday, Nov. 19

THE BROCK CHALLENGE (Delaware State, Lamar, Bethune-Cookman): Friday, Nov. 24-Sunday, Nov. 26

Vs. Newport News Apprentice: Thursday, Nov. 30

At Morgan State—Sunday, Dec. 3

At Delaware State—Saturday, Dec. 9

Vs. Gallaudet—Monday, Dec. 11

At Milwaukee—Wednesday, Dec. 13

Vs. VMI—Sunday, Dec. 17

At North Carolina Central—Wednesday, Dec. 20

At Dayton—Saturday, Dec. 30

Season tickets are still available. The cost is $100, and the price includes admission and a reserved, padded seat to every home men’s and women’s basketball game. The women’s non-conference schedule will be released soon. To purchase season tickets, head to go.longwood.edu/seasontickets. Added fan enhancements are also available. Single-game tickets will go on sale later in the fall.