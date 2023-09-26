Prince Edward Elementary inducts Eagles into honor society Published 7:49 pm Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Prince Edward Elementary inducted 32 students to the National Elementary Honor Society (NEHS) this month. This prestigious recognition celebrates the exemplary scholarship, leadership and character of these young Eagles.

The ceremony was held on September 14 to honor the achievements and dedication of 32 student leaders.

“In addition to their academic achievements, NEHS inductees demonstrate the core values of leadership and responsibility,” said Prince Edward Elementary Principal Teresa Vance. “The induction ceremony is a wonderful opportunity to recognize the accomplishments of our students and provide inspiration for continued success. Our teachers are educating our future leaders and cultivating excellence every day, I am immensely proud of their work and the growth of our Itty-Bity Eagles.”

The NEHS induction ceremony was attended by faculty, staff, parents and fellow students. During the event, the newly inducted members pledged to uphold the principles of scholarship, leadership, service, and character, emphasizing their dedication to both academic excellence and making a difference in their community. As part of their commitment to service, the NEHS inductees will be embarking on several community service projects throughout the academic year, embodying the spirit of giving back to their community. The NEHS induction is a remarkable achievement and a testament to the dedication of these young students. The Eagle family looks forward to supporting them as they continue to grow as leaders and role models within the school and the community.

Prince Edward Elementary inductees included:

Easton Bittle

Jayla Booker

Roman Capati

Sidney Clark

Alayna Clay

Jackson Deskins

Aaliyah Douglas

Peter Euteneuer

Mykah Ford

Lane Fowlkes

Conner Green

Hezron Hartley

Nevaeh Holman

Xia Johnson

Lamar Lockett Jr

Autumn Marshall

Dakota Mitchell

Emilia Pope

Alexander Pribadi

Lilly Redd

Ezekiel Retuya

Daniel Sankar

Mariano Siliezar

Gabriella Tharrington

Brylee Thompson

Bri Yanie Wardell

Malachi Watson

Kanyon Webb

Sanali Webster

Lilly Wells

Aria Woods

Addison Zirkle