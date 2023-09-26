Prince Edward Elementary inducts Eagles into honor society
Published 7:49 pm Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Prince Edward Elementary inducted 32 students to the National Elementary Honor Society (NEHS) this month. This prestigious recognition celebrates the exemplary scholarship, leadership and character of these young Eagles.
The ceremony was held on September 14 to honor the achievements and dedication of 32 student leaders.
“In addition to their academic achievements, NEHS inductees demonstrate the core values of leadership and responsibility,” said Prince Edward Elementary Principal Teresa Vance. “The induction ceremony is a wonderful opportunity to recognize the accomplishments of our students and provide inspiration for continued success. Our teachers are educating our future leaders and cultivating excellence every day, I am immensely proud of their work and the growth of our Itty-Bity Eagles.”
The NEHS induction ceremony was attended by faculty, staff, parents and fellow students. During the event, the newly inducted members pledged to uphold the principles of scholarship, leadership, service, and character, emphasizing their dedication to both academic excellence and making a difference in their community. As part of their commitment to service, the NEHS inductees will be embarking on several community service projects throughout the academic year, embodying the spirit of giving back to their community. The NEHS induction is a remarkable achievement and a testament to the dedication of these young students. The Eagle family looks forward to supporting them as they continue to grow as leaders and role models within the school and the community.
Prince Edward Elementary inductees included:
Easton Bittle
Jayla Booker
Roman Capati
Sidney Clark
Alayna Clay
Jackson Deskins
Aaliyah Douglas
Peter Euteneuer
Mykah Ford
Lane Fowlkes
Conner Green
Hezron Hartley
Nevaeh Holman
Xia Johnson
Lamar Lockett Jr
Autumn Marshall
Dakota Mitchell
Emilia Pope
Alexander Pribadi
Lilly Redd
Ezekiel Retuya
Daniel Sankar
Mariano Siliezar
Gabriella Tharrington
Brylee Thompson
Bri Yanie Wardell
Malachi Watson
Kanyon Webb
Sanali Webster
Lilly Wells
Aria Woods
Addison Zirkle