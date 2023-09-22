Oliver Anthony, ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ singer, signs deal Published 1:54 am Friday, September 22, 2023

Oliver Anthony now has an agent. After a bidding war where he “brush[ed] off $8 million offers” and had everyone from rap artists to record labels recruiting him, the Prince Edward County resident signed Thursday with United Talent Agency Nashville.

“We’re honored to represent such an authentic artist, and excited to put together a global strategy to bring Oliver Anthony and his music to the people,” said UTA Nashville co-head Jeffrey Hasson and music agent Curt Motley. The pair released a statement after Anthony’s signing.

UTA represents a significant number of musicians, including everyone from Cardi B to the Jonas Brothers, Lil Nas X to Guns N’ Roses and Post Malone.

This marks Anthony’s first major industry deal, at a time when he’s also filed to trademark the phrase from his signature song. According to a September 8 filing with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, Anthony’s requesting the trademark for “Rich Men North of Richmond” to be used on everything from glassware to tools, hardware, brooms and other items.

The song itself remains popular on the Billboard Hot 100, currently sitting at 22 this week. The song debuted back in August at #1 on the Hot 100, the first time that’s happened for a singer with no record label or chart history. Anthony’s also just the sixth person to debut their first single at number 1. The other names aren’t bad company to be in. That includes people like Carrie Underwood, Clay Aiken, Zayn Malik and Fantasia Barrino.

A bidding war for Oliver Anthony

All of that led to a bit of a bidding war, with different agents and companies trying to catch Anthony’s attention. Rapper Gucci Mane went to Instagram this month, trying to track Anthony’s contact info down. Mane asked his followers to help, saying he wanted to sign Anthony to his record label, 1017.

“Aye fam, I need ya’ll help on this one,” Mane wrote in his Instagram post. “I’m trying sign these guys as my first country artists to 1017!! I need the info asap.”

It’s not clear who else he was referring to, as Anthony was the only person in the picture Mane posted.

Multiple other groups expressed interest in Anthony through social media posts, tv interviews and other statements. But now the bidding war is over, as UTA will handle any potential plans for recording albums and distribution.

In a social media post back in August, Anthony said he wasn’t looking for a millionaire lifestyle. “People in the music industry give me blank stares when I brush off 8 million dollar offers,” Anthony wrote. “I don’t want 6 tour buses, 15 tractor trailers and a jet. I don’t want to play stadium shows, I don’t want to be in the spotlight.”

That appears to have changed somewhat, as the singer has played Virginia’s Blue Ridge Rock Festival, made an appearance at Farmville’s Rock the Block and performed at shows in North Carolina and now Knoxville and Nashville, Tennessee.