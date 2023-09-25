October date set for Farmville’s National Night Out Published 1:36 am Monday, September 25, 2023

In two weeks, The Farmville Police Department and the Prince Edward Sheriff’s Office will host a joint National Night Out event at the Five County Fairgrounds.

That’ll happen on Oct. 3, running from 5 to 8 p.m. According to Farmville Police Chief Andy Ellington, the decision to hold the event in October, rather than the usual August, was made due to the heat waves we can typically experience in the summer months. He felt the change provides a better opportunity for all citizens of the Town and County to attend. The Five County Fairgrounds, meanwhile, provides a large and level area for all vehicles, booths, and food vendors and is big enough to welcome any citizens from the Town of Farmville and Prince Edward County that would like to attend the event.

“We had immense success with hosting National Night Out at Riverside Park last year,” Chief Ellington stated, “It was a lot easier on the officers, and was easier on the citizens as well for having one central location for everyone to get together. We needed a bigger location that could accommodate both departments as well as citizens from both the Town of Farmville and Prince Edward County. Working together this year, it is our goal to provide our communities with the biggest National Night Out we have ever had.”

Community organizations can have booths set up at the event as well. Anyone interested in having a booth at National Night Out 2023 can contact the Farmville Police Department’s Citizen Advisory Board at the following email address: farmvillecitizensadvisoryboard@gmail.com.