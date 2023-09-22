Miss Janie’s Sit & Sip Wine Festival is Saturday Published 6:11 am Friday, September 22, 2023

Barksdale Cancer Foundation is busy finalizing plans for its fifth annual wine festival, “Miss Janie’s Sit & Sip”, to be held this Saturday, Sept. 23, from noon until 6 p.m.

The event will be held at the Osborne Street Park, located adjacent to the Keysville Volunteer Fire Department.

A new addition to the event this year, will be a car show, to be held in conjunction with the festival. Any questions about the car show may be directed to Larry Shook, president of the organization, at 434-547-9871.

Three local wineries, all perennial favorites of festival-goers, will be featured this year, selling their wines by the glass, by the bottle, or by the case.

A true “craft winery”, American Way Winery, located on Hwy. 47 about midway between Chase City and South Hill, will be offering “the finest country wine you will find”, according to local afficionados.

“We make small batches of tightly controlled fruit wine, estate grown and bottle on our farm,” says Bill Hill, owner and operator, who has been making the tasty brew since 1970. “Come on by and taste truly fresh craft fruit wine.”

Bright Meadows Winery, nestled among the rolling hills of Halifax County on the site of a 19th century tobacco plantation, is a small family-owned and operate vineyard and winery.

“The unique ambience of our winery, housed in a restored 1883 milk barn, beckons with country wine and true hospitality,” says owner and operator Shirley Archer. She is famous near and far for her annual blueberry festival, held each spring in Nathalie. They offer 15 wines.

Woodbine Vineyards is a farm winery located in Buffalo Junction. They planed their first vines in 2018, according to owner and operator Patrick Young, and offer six wines: Chardonel, Rose´, Honeysuckle, Cabernet Franc, Merlot and Sweet Virginia Red. Their “claim to fame” at recent Barksdale Cancer Foundation wine festivals has been their “slushy machine”, which will be back this year, by popular demand.

A variety of beers will also be available for purchase the day of the event, for those who do not care for the “taste of the grape.”

So far, there are 16 vendors committed to the event, offering everything from jewelry and handicrafts to handmade candles, Avon, Mary Kay, Scentsy, paintings, vegan foods and treats for the sweet tooth.

Food will be available for purchase during the day, offered by the popular “Roundman’s Barbecue”.

Also in attendance this year will be several local politicians who are running for office this year.

“We hope that citizens will stop by and visit and pose questions they might have about the upcoming election,” according to one spokesperson. BCF extends an invitation to any other candidates who would like to attend Saturday’s event.

The Tobacco Road Band, a local favorite from neighboring Mecklenburg County, will be back this year to entertain festival participants, by special request from several previous wine festers. The band promises to provide “music that will make you move”, which is their motto.

A beautiful wine rack, hand crafted by local craftsman Daryl King of King Renovations in Victoria, will be raffled the day of the event, along with an array of items donated by local businesses and citizens for the event.

Mayor Steven Morris says, “Keysville is looking forward to hosting Barksdale Cancer Foundation’s wine festival fundraiser at Osborne Street Park and hope it proves to be a very profitable event for them.”

Tasting and non-tasting tickets for the event may be purchased online through PayPal or by credit card by visiting the website, www.barksdalecancerfou.wixsite.com/mysite and clicking on the upcoming events tab. Advance tickets are $20 for tasting and $15 for non-tasting. Tasting tickets will be $25 at the gate, while non-tasting tickets will be the same price. Tickets are also available for purchase by contacting Wendy Lankford at 434-470-1538.

Barksdale is a grassroots organization founded in 1999. Its sole purpose is to give monetary and support services to Charlotte County, cancer patients. The foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit manned by volunteers, with no ties to any other cancer organization. If you know of a patient who needs assistance, call Wendy Lankford at 434-470-1538. If you would like to make a tax-deductible donation, it may be mailed to Barksdale Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 225, Charlotte Court House, Va. 23923.