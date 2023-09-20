Lieutenant Colonel Thomas Luther Perkins Published 9:00 am Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Lieutenant Colonel Thomas Luther Perkins, USA, Retired, 68 of Farmville, died peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, Sept. 15. Tommy, as he was known amongst his friends, was a model citizen, a devoted husband and father, and a caring and thoughtful friend. He was a gentleman, a man’s man, a genuine leader, and someone who would laugh, talk, and share stories with anyone. Tommy enjoyed everything life had to offer.

He was a loyal serviceman, serving his country for 32 years as a member of the Virginia Army National Guard. Tommy retired in 2008 after a successful career that earned him numerous awards, commendations, and honors, although he believed his greatest achievement was his family.

Tommy is survived by his loving wife of nearly 49 years, Nora Beckham Perkins; sons, Jeremy Perkins (Jerri) of McKinney, Texas and Paul Perkins (Nicole) of Farmville; grandsons, Silas, Dean, Vaughn and Bodhi Perkins; sisters, Janet Perkins Card (Glenn) of Red Oak and Frankie Perkins McAbee (Ernie) of Farmville; mother-in-law, Ann Davis Beckham of Farmville; sisters and brothers-in-law, Ann Beckham Brightbill (Harold) of Stokesdale, North Carolina, Mary Beckham Harris (Hilton) of Farmville, and Tom Beckham (Paulette) of Richmond; in addition to a host of nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Thornton Perkins and Betty Moore Perkins, and his father-in-law, Captain Thomas Moore Beckham, USA, Retired.

The family received friends on Tuesday, Sept. 19, from 6-8 p.m., at Puckett Funeral Home, Farmville. A funeral service will be held, Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 11 a.m., at Westview Cemetery in Farmville, followed by an internment.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or the Wounded Warrior Project.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www. puckettfh.com.