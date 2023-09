JROTC speaks to Chamber Published 7:38 am Saturday, September 23, 2023

Recently Rachel Pugh, with Buckingham JROTC, spoke to the Buckingham Chamber of Commerce about the successes of the JROTC program at the Buckingham County High School. She highlighted several of the accomplishments of the students, along with their academic achievements. Pictured are, from left, Chamber President Jordan Miles, Chamber Directors Margaret Stout, Sandra Moss, Pugh, Justin Midkiff, and Eddie Slagle.