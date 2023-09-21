Herald Community Calendar for the week of September 21, 2023 Published 12:45 am Thursday, September 21, 2023

The Herald church and community calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

SEPTEMBER 21

HISTORIC BUCKINGHAM FALL MEETING – Historic Buckingham’s Fall Membership Meeting will be held on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 5:30 pm. The meeting will take place at The Historic Village at Lee Wayside, located at 84 Lee Wayside Rd, two miles west of Sprouse’s Corner. Old fashioned Brunswick stew will be served. All Historic Buckingham members, guests, and prospective members are invited to attend.

Email newsletter signup

TRIVIA — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host trivia on Thursday, September 21, beginning at 7 p.m.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host rock band Higher Education on Thursday, Sept. 21, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

TOWN HALL MEETING — There will be a Town Hall Meeting for the citizens of the Hampden District on Thursday, Sept. 21 sponsored by Odessa H. Pride, Supervisor of District 401 – Hampden. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Crawley Forum located at Hampden – Sydney College.

SEPTEMBER 22

MOAA MEETING – The Military Officers Association of America will hold a monthly fourth Friday self-pay luncheon/program on Friday, Sept. 22. That’ll begin at 12:30 p.m. at Riverside Cafe, located at 522 N. Main Street in Farmville. All active, former and retired military officers and spouses are welcome, along with their guests.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – Sandy River Distillery, located at 147 Monroe Church Road in Rice, will host musician Carter Freeman on Friday, Sept. 22. The music begins at 5 p.m.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Charley’s Waterfront Cafe, located at 201 B. Mill Street in Farmville, will host musical group No Charge on Friday, Sept. 22 beginning at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host country music group The Travis Reigh Band, on Friday, Sept. 22, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

SEPTEMBER 23

COMMUNITY YARD SALE – Cumberland Presbyterian Church, located at 1835 Cumberland Road in Farmville, will hold a community yard sale on Saturday, Sept. 23. The event will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

INDIAN RELIC SHOW – Historic Buckingham will hold their annual Indian Relic Show on Saturday, Sept. 23, beginning at 11 a.m. It’ll take place at the Historic Village, located at 84 Lee Wayside Road, with dozens of collectors from Virginia and North Carolina on hand to show off their collections and answer questions. There will be displays, demonstrations, food and an arrowhead hunt at 1 p.m. for the kids. There is no admission charge.

BASKET BINGO – The Randolph District Volunteer Fire Department and Auxiliary will hold a basket bingo event on Saturday, Sept. 23. There will be 20 bingo games, along with raffles, a 50/50 and door prizes. Doors open at noon and games begin at 2 p.m., with tickets $20 in advance or $25 at the door. The fire department is located at 2145 Cumberland Road and for advance tickets, you can call 434-392-9028 or 434-391-1250.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Charley’s Waterfront Cafe, located at 201 B. Mill Street in Farmville, will host acoustic musician Alex Shrieve on Saturday, Sept. 23 beginning at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host country musician Drew Pace, on Saturday, Sept. 23, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

SEPTEMBER 24

GUEST MINISTER – New Witt Baptist Church, located at 7469 Meherrin Road in Farmville, will have Rev. Silas Blanton as their guest minister on Sunday, Sept. 24. Baptism will be held at 9 a.m., with morning service beginning at 10:30 a.m.

INSTALLATION SERVICE – Triumph Baptist Church, located at 2756 Darlington Heights Road, will hold an installation service for pastor-elect Rev. Morris L. Garner on Sunday, Sept. 24. The morning worship service will be at 11 a.m., with guest preacher Dr. Jesse Walker II, pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Lanett, Alabama. Dinner will be served following the morning worship, with the installation service at 3 p.m. Rev. Frank McCullough, pastor of News Waves of Joy Baptist Church in Charlotte, North Carolina will be the guest preacher.

INSTALLATION SERVICE – St. Douglas Baptist Church will hold an installation service for pastor-elect Rev. Loretta D. Bailey on Sunday, Sept. 24. The service will be held at Bluestone-Harmony Baptist Association, located at 635 Bluestone Road in Keysville, beginning at 3 p.m.

SEPTEMBER 25-27

REVIVAL – Full Life Fellowship Ministries, located at 1151 High School Road in Buckingham, will hold revival services from Monday, Sept. 25 to Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m. nightly. The guest speakers will be Minister Joseph Patterson of Petersville Baptist Church and Pastor Kippy Lundy of Third Liberty Baptist Church.

SEPTEMBER 26

BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING – The Piedmont Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 26, beginning at 11 a.m. That’ll take place in the conference room of the Prince Edward Agriculture building, located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville.

RIGHT TO READ FILM SCREENING – The Robert Russa Moton Museum, located at 900 Griffin Boulevard in Farmville will host a screening of the film “Right to Read” on Tuesday, Sept. 26, beginning at 4 p.m. The documentary will be shown after refreshments and a chance to network with local and national organizations committed to increasing literacy for Virginia’s children. The film, by executive producer LeVar Burton, shares the stories of an NAACP activist, a teacher, and two American families who fight to provide our youngest generation with the most foundational indicator of life-long success: the ability to read. This in-person event is complimentary, but space is limited and registration is required.

SEPTEMBER 28

TRIVIA — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host trivia on Thursday, September 28, beginning at 7 p.m.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host Rolling Stones tribute band Mother’s Little Helpers, on Thursday, Sept. 28, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

SEPTEMBER 29

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL – The Prince Edward High Eagles will play host to Central Lunenburg on Friday, Sept. 29. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and the field is located at 35 Eagle Dr. in Farmville.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Charley’s Waterfront Cafe, located at 201 B. Mill Street in Farmville, will host musical group Point Judith on Friday, Sept. 29 beginning at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

SEPTEMBER 30

DAIRY DAY – The Prince Edward Cooperative Extension will hold its second annual Dairy Day on Saturday, Sept. 30 in Rice. The event will run at 3282 Poorhouse Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $5 to register and you have to do so by Sept. 16.

PIG ROAST FUNDRAISER – The Piedmont Habitat for Humanity chapter will hold its annual Pig Roast fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 30, running from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Farmville Community Marketplace. Food provided by The Fishin’ Pig will include pulled pork and homemade sides. Vegetarian sides, appetizers, desserts and non-alcoholic beverages will also be available, with craft beer provided by Farmville’s Three Roads Brewing. Music will be provided by beach music group The Holiday Band. Tickets are $30 for adults, $10 for those ages 6 to 20 and admission is free for children 5 and under. Tickets can be purchased at the Farmville ReStore, located at 1550 S. Main Street or on the website at piedmonthabitat.org.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – Sandy River Distillery, located at 147 Monroe Church Road in Rice, will host acoustic musician Marie Anderson on Saturday, Sept. 30. The music begins at 5 p.m.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host country and blues group The Dan Schutt Band, on Saturday, Sept. 30, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

RESTORATION EVENT – The Robert Russa Moton Museum will hold a “Restoration and Re-Entry” event on Saturday, Sept. 30. Beginning at 1 p.m., residents can learn how to return to society after incarceration. Officials will go over driver’s license restoration, restoring Civil Rights, registering to vote and how to get Medicaid assistance.

OCTOBER 1

MEN & WOMEN’S DAY – High Bridge Baptist Church in Rice will hold Men & Women’s Day on Sunday, Oct. 1, beginning at 11 a.m. Sermonettes will be by Pastor Timothy Hurt and Minister Brenda Nash. Lunch will be served following the morning service, with an afternoon service of praise and song beginning at 2 p.m. Men are asked to wear black suits and women are asked to dress in purple.

BLESSING OF THE PETS – The Blessing of the Pets will be held on the lawn of Johns Memorial Episcopal Church, located at 400 High Street in Farmville, beginning at 5 p.m. Cats, dogs and any other animal are welcome to come for a blessing. Dogs should be on a leash and cats placed in a carrier. Drive-thru blessings are available for nervous pets.

OCTOBER 2

CURDSVILLE COMMUNITY MEETING – The October meeting of the Curdsville Community Center will be held on Monday, Oct. 2, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The speaker will be Mike Morris, quality control manager for Kyanite Mining. He will be talking about the geology of the mine and the overall geology of Buckingham County. Everyone is invited. All that is asked is that those who come bring a covered dish or dessert. The Community Center is located at 122 School Rd., just east of Route 15.

OCTOBER 2 – 6

REVIVAL – Rocky Mount Church, located at 348 Rocky Mount Road in Dillwyn, will hold revival services from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. nightly. There will be special music each night.

OCTOBER 7

FARM FEST – Historic Buckingham will hold their annual Fall Farm Fest on Saturday, Oct. 7, beginning at 10 a.m. That’ll take place at the Historic Village, located at 84 Lee Wayside Road in Buckingham. There will be plenty of kids’ activities, delicious food, animals, tractors, vendors, exhibits and music by the Farm Use Band. There is no admission fee but donations are welcome. For more information, call 434-547-2296.

GOSPEL BRUNCH – The Fresh Girlz Club will hold a gospel brunch at Prince Edward County Middle School on Saturday, Oct. 7. Running from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., the event will feature music from Anthony Tucker and Soldiers for Christ. The cost is $15 to attend and the school is located at 35 Eagle Drive in Farmville.

STEW FUNDRAISER – The Mercy Seat Baptist Church Missionary Ministry will hold a stew and cornbread fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 7. The event will be held at the Turnout Grounds, across from Mercy Seat Baptist Church, starting at noon. Stew and cornbread will be sold by the quart for $10.

OCTOBER 8

HOMECOMING – Rocky Mount Church, located at 348 Rocky Mount Road in Dillwyn, will celebrate homecoming on Sunday, Oct. 8 with special music at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. That’ll be followed by a meal in the fellowship hall.

OCTOBER 14

FUN DAY – Calvary Baptist Church, located at 3010 Sandy River Road in Burkeville, will host a Fun Day on Saturday, Oct. 14, from noon to 4 p.m. on the church grounds. There will be food, desserts, games for adults and children’s activities. Please bring a lawn chair. The event is free and open to the public.

FRIENDS OF THE CUMBERLAND LIBRARY MEETING – The Friends of the Cumberland County Public Library will hold their annual meeting on Saturday, Oct. 14 from noon to 2 p.m. That’ll take place at Payne Memorial Methodist Church, located at 1 Stoney Point Road in Cumberland. The guest speaker will be Rick Ewing, Director of the Central Virginia Regional Library System. Lunch will be served along with a pound cake sampler. The winner of the Friends raffle will also be announced at the end of the business meeting.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

CUMBERLAND PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH – Cumberland Presbyterian Church, located at 1835 Cumberland Road in Farmville, welcomes a new pastor, Jeffery Schroeder. Sunday School is at 10 a.m., with worship services at 11:15 a.m. Outside worship is available, by tuning to 1620 AM on the radio.

EXERCISE CLASS – Payne Memorial Church, located at 1 Stoney Point Road in Cumberland, holds an exercise class every Monday and Thursday at 9 a.m. It’s free and all are welcome to attend.

HOMESCHOOL SUPPORT GROUP – Maysville Baptist Church, located at 13327 W. James Anderson Highway in Buckingham Courthouse, hosts a Homeschool Support Group the first Thursday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The purpose of this group is to provide support and connection for homeschooling families in the area. There is no childcare provided. Anyone with questions can call 434-414-5292.

ALZHEIMER’S CAREGIVER SUPPORT – An Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group will meet on the first Wednesday of each month at St. John’s Lutheran Church, located at 1301 Milnwood Avenue in Farmville. Meetings are held from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call Marion Kyner at 434-547-7850.

NEW BETHEL BAPTIST CHURCH – New Bethel Baptist Church in Meherrin will hold worship services on the first and third Sundays of the month at 10:45 a.m. Sunday School will be held every Sunday at 9:30 a.m.

HERITAGE BAPTIST CHURCH – Heritage Baptist Church, located at 700 Milnwood Road in Farmville holds services each Sunday morning, with Sunday School at 10 a.m. and Worship Service at 11 a.m. A fellowship with donuts and coffee is held from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. All are welcome to attend.

SOUP FOR THE SOUL – Cumberland Presbyterian Church will hold “Soup for the Soul” the third Tuesday of every month, beginning at 10 a.m. Church members prepare soup to be taken out to those who need a visit. The mission group meets at the church, located at 1835 Cumberland Road, three miles north of Farmville on Route 45. For more information, call Norma at 804-514-1135.

CONFIDENT WOMEN MINISTRY — The Confident Women Ministry Worship Service will be held every Sunday at 3 p.m. online, via a conference call. The phone number to call in is 1-657-390-7012.

THE AWAKENING — The Awakening Christian Circle, a Christian Rehab Support Group, meets every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Dillwyn Library, 16266 N. James Madison Highway in Dillwyn. For more information, call Butch Manywaters Davis at (434) 983-8967.

FARMVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Farmville United Methodist Church located at 212 High Street welcomes everyone to worship each Sunday. Sunday school begins at 9 a.m., followed by worship at 10 a.m.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH FARMVILLE — First Baptist Church located at the corner of Main and Fourth Streets in Farmville hosts Sunday worship at 11 a.m. each Sunday. The Rev. Dr. James P. Ashton leads the services. At this time, face masks and social distancing are required inside of the sanctuary.

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church located at 615 Franklin St., Farmville will host praise and worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Social distancing and face masks required in the sanctuary. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor III is the pastor.

SPEARS MOUNTAIN BAPTIST CHURCH — Spears Mountain Baptist Church is located at 106 Meadow Creek Road in Buckingham. Sunday Worship Service is at 10 a.m. Pastor Robert C. Wilson.

DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE MEETING — The Buckingham County Democratic Committee meets at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Agricultural Building in Buckingham County. The meetings are held at 54 Administration Lane in Buckingham, off Route 60. The Ag Building is next to the Arts Council Building.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets at 3 p.m. the first Sunday of the month at the Drake’s Branch Municipal Building, located beside the new fire station. Any questions, contact Jason Byrum at (434) 944-9100.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF DILLWYN — First Baptist Church of Dillwyn located at 16980 Oak St., Dillwyn hosts Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings.

PIEDMONT CHURCH OF CHRIST — Piedmont Church of Christ located at 1405 North Main St., Farmville holds Bible study at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings, and the church service starts 10:30 a.m. They have Bible study on Sunday nights at 5 p.m. and a Bible study at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights. The church has a free clothing giveaway on Thursdays from 1- 3 p.m. weather permitting.

PISGAH BAPTIST CHURCH — Pisgah Baptist Church located at 202 Pisgah Road, Rice welcomes everyone each Sunday for Worship. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. and worship starts at 11 a.m.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP — Farmville United Methodist Church (FUMC) is offering a Grief Support Group for those who have suffered recent losses or losses long ago. This is an ecumenical group welcoming anyone who has experienced a loss. The group meets at 2 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at FUMC, 212 High St. Participation in the discussion while attending the sessions is optional. You can join the group at any time. Call Rebecca Maxwell (434) 414-4562 or Tracey Oddo (434) 392-4686 for more information.

CHURCH SERVICES — Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland offers three options to worship on Sundays: inside service at 10 a.m., masks are optional; 10 a.m. radio parking lot service on 89.7 FM. and YouTube service later Sunday afternoon.

FARMVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH — Farmville Baptist Church at 132 N. Main St. holds Bible study at 9:45 a.m. every Sunday, followed at 11 a.m. by worship. Worship services are held in person and broadcast via Zoom. Specific details and more information can be found on the church website at www.farmvillebaptist.org.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third St. holds in-service worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday with Rev. Dr. Pete Smith. The church also livestreams their church Facebook page and posts services on YouTube (search for the church name). You can visit the website for more information, including sermon audio and special announcements, at www.farmvillepresbyterian.org or call the church office at 434-392-3829.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Delma’s Pantry the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers are available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church holds outdoor and indoor worship services at 11 a.m. the second and fourth Sundays of the month until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.

MEMOIR WRITING GROUP – The group, which meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month, encourages new people to join. The meetings take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Farmville Library’s main meeting room. Call Joan at (434)-607-1576 for more information.

WORSHIP AND THE WORD – Appomattox Assembly of God meets every Sunday for a Worship and the Word service, beginning at 11 a.m. The church, led by new pastor Mark Bartow, is located at 1225 Confederate Boulevard in Appomattox.