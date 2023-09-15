Herald Community Calendar for the week of September 15, 2023 Published 3:53 pm Friday, September 15, 2023

The Herald Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com

SEPTEMBER 15

2023 DUCK DERBY – The 2023 Farmville Duck Derby will be held on Friday, Sept. 15, beginning at 6 p.m. at Riverside Park. Rubber ducks will be placed in the water and race downstream. All proceeds from the event will go to fuel community programming from Piedmont Senior Resources.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – Sandy River Distillery, located at 147 Monroe Church Road in Rice, will host musician Jon Golden on Friday, Sept. 15. The music begins at 5 p.m.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Charley’s Waterfront Cafe, located at 201 B. Mill Street in Farmville, will host musical group The Porch Gliders on Friday, Sept. 15 beginning at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host Grateful Dead tribute band Jerry Duty, on Friday, Sept. 15, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

SEPTEMBER 16

HEART OF VIRGINIA FESTIVAL – The Heart of Virginia Festival returns on Saturday, Sept. 16 to Farmville. The festival will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on North Main Street from Third Street and past Fourth Street and then up High Street to Griffin Boulevard. Live music will start at 9:30 a.m. on the Colonnades Stage, at 9:45 a.m. on the Easton Hall Stage and at 10 a.m. on the Crute Stage. The popular children’s area will return from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with various activities. There will also be a wide variety of vendors as over 135 have signed up including food, arts and community organizations.

FALL FESTIVAL AND HUNTING/FISHING EXPO – Mt. Zion Baptist Church, located at 6277 Cartersville Road in New Canton, will host a fall festival and hunting/fishing expo on Saturday, Sept. 16. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., including a bounce house, face painting, a petting zoo, fire trucks, antique cars, an archery range and .22 rifle range, along with corn hole, other games and a cake walk. The event is free, with hot dogs, drinks, chips and desserts served.

FALL FESTIVAL – A Great Escape Salon, located at 203 E. Third Street in Farmville, will host a fall festival on Saturday, Sept. 16. Running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the event will feature games, food vendors, baked goods, pumpkin painting, face painting, and a bounce house, among other things.

INSTALLATION SERVICE – Green Creek New Site Baptist Church will hold an installation service for Pastor-Elect Rev. Alvin Witcher on Saturday, Sept. 16. The event begins at 2 p.m., with guest minister Rev. Larry Smith of Rocky Mount Baptist Church delivering the message. The Green Creek New Site Baptist Church Choir will provide the music, with dinner following the service.

MEMORIAL PROGRAM – Old Green Creek Baptist Church will hold a memorial program on Saturday, Sept. 16, beginning at 2 p.m. The service will acknowledge all those through the years who were dedicated to the church and community. Special guests, including the No Name Singers, will deliver the music, with dinner served immediately after.

STEW FUNDRAISER – Sacred Heart Catholic Church, located at 2597 Bruceville Road in Meherrin, will hold a stew fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 16. The event starts at 1 p.m., with stew sold by the bowl for $4 and by the quart for $8. Hotdog plates will also be available for $4. There will also be live music, yard games and a bounce house.

FREEDOM FUND BANQUET – The Prince Edward County NAACP branch will hold their annual Freedom Fund banquet on Saturday, Sept. 16. The event will be held at the Fireman Sports Arena, located at 1328 Zion Hill Road in Farmville, beginning at 4 p.m. Tickets are $35 per person. The keynote speaker will be Congresswomen Jennifer McClellan and Torrie Patterson, with music by Sound of Restoration.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – Sandy River Distillery, located at 147 Monroe Church Road in Rice, will host musician Brian Graham on Saturday, Sept. 16. The music begins at 5 p.m.

CRUISE-IN – The Heart of Virginia Classic Auto Club will hold its September cruise-in on Saturday, Sept. 16, beginning at 5 p.m. The event will be in the parking lot by Tractor Supply in Farmville. People are invited to bring their classic or antique autos or simply come to look.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Charley’s Waterfront Cafe, located at 201 B. Mill Street in Farmville, will host musician Craig Hansen on Saturday, Sept. 16 beginning at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host rock band Road Kill Roy on Saturday, Sept. 16, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

SEPTEMBER 17 – 20

REVIVAL – Pisgah Baptist Church in Rice will hold revival from Sunday, Sept. 17 to Wednesday, Sept. 20. Service starts at 7 p.m. each night, with guest preacher Pastor Dallas Smith from Crewe Baptist. Special music each night will be performed by the Crewe Baptist Choir. Wednesday night’s service will start early, at 6:45 p.m., with music by Smoky Wilson.

SEPTEMBER 17

HOMECOMING – Glen Memorial Baptist Church of Prospect will hold a combination homecoming and 25th anniversary celebration on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 10:45 a.m. The music during the service will include hymns sung at the first service 25 years ago, with testimonies and memories from the original builders. The church is located at 146 Harris Creek Road in Prospect and a covered dish meal will follow the service.

HOMECOMING – Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Glenmore will celebrate homecoming at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17.

REPTILES AT TWIN LAKES – The Friends of Twin Lakes State Park and Arks for Parks will host a program about reptiles on Sunday, Sept. 17. This will happen at 3 p.m. in Shelter 1 of the Day Use area of the park. Herpetologist Ty Smith of Herping, Virginia will lead the program, which may include some live animals. There will also be a creative activity for children. The event is free.

SEPTEMBER 18

CANDIDATE FORUM – The Prince Edward branch of the NAACP will hold a candidate forum on Monday, Sept. 18. That’ll begin at 6 p.m. in the Robert Russa Moton Museum, located at 900 Griffin Boulevard in Farmville.

SEPTEMBER 19

FARMVILLE HISTORICAL SOCIETY – The Farmville-Prince Edward Historical Society will meet at the Farmville Train Station, beginning at 7 p.m. There will be a powerpoint presentation on the Dunnington Mansion at Poplar Hill, with Dr. Heather Beach as the speaker. Beach is the founder of the Dunnington Mansion Foundation.

SEPTEMBER 21

HISTORIC BUCKINGHAM FALL MEETING – Historic Buckingham’s Fall Membership Meeting will be held on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 5:30 pm. The meeting will take place at The Historic Village at Lee Wayside, located at 84 Lee Wayside Rd, two miles west of Sprouse’s Corner. Old fashioned Brunswick stew will be served. All Historic Buckingham members, guests, and prospective members are invited to attend.

TRIVIA — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host trivia on Thursday, September 21, beginning at 7 p.m.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host rock band Higher Education on Thursday, Sept. 21, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

SEPTEMBER 22

MOAA MEETING – The Military Officers Association of America will hold a monthly fourth Friday self-pay luncheon/program on Friday, Sept. 22. That’ll begin at 12:30 p.m. at Riverside Cafe, located at 522 N. Main Street in Farmville. All active, former and retired military officers and spouses are welcome, along with their guests.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – Sandy River Distillery, located at 147 Monroe Church Road in Rice, will host musician Carter Freeman on Friday, Sept. 22. The music begins at 5 p.m.

SEPTEMBER 23

COMMUNITY YARD SALE – Cumberland Presbyterian Church, located at 1835 Cumberland Road in Farmville, will hold a community yard sale on Saturday, Sept. 23. The event will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

BASKET BINGO – The Randolph District Volunteer Fire Department and Auxiliary will hold a basket bingo event on Saturday, Sept. 23. There will be 20 bingo games, along with raffles, a 50/50 and door prizes. Doors open at noon and games begin at 2 p.m., with tickets $20 in advance or $25 at the door. The fire department is located at 2145 Cumberland Road and for advance tickets, you can call 434-392-9028 or 434-391-1250.

SEPTEMBER 24

INSTALLATION SERVICE – Triumph Baptist Church, located at 2756 Darlington Heights Road, will hold an installation service for pastor-elect Rev. Morris L. Garner on Sunday, Sept. 24. The morning worship service will be at 11 a.m., with guest preacher Dr. Jesse Walker II, pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Lanett, Alabama. Dinner will be served following the morning worship, with the installation service at 3 p.m. Rev. Frank McCullough, pastor of News Waves of Joy Baptist Church in Charlotte, North Carolina will be the guest preacher.

SEPTEMBER 30

DAIRY DAY – The Prince Edward Cooperative Extension will hold its second annual Dairy Day on Saturday, Sept. 30 in Rice. The event will run at 3282 Poorhouse Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $5 to register and you have to do so by Sept. 16.

OCTOBER 1

BLESSING OF THE PETS – The Blessing of the Pets will be held on the lawn of Johns Memorial Episcopal Church, located at 400 High Street in Farmville, beginning at 5 p.m. Cats, dogs and any other animal are welcome to come for a blessing. Dogs should be on a leash and cats placed in a carrier. Drive-thru blessings are available for nervous pets.

OCTOBER 2 – 6

REVIVAL – Rocky Mount Church, located at 348 Rocky Mount Road in Dillwyn, will hold revival services from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. nightly. There will be special music each night.

OCTOBER 7

GOSPEL BRUNCH – The Fresh Girlz Club will hold a gospel brunch at Prince Edward County Middle School on Saturday, Oct. 7. Running from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., the event will feature music from Anthony Tucker and Soldiers for Christ. The cost is $15 to attend and the school is located at 35 Eagle Drive in Farmville.

STEW FUNDRAISER – The Mercy Seat Baptist Church Missionary Ministry will hold a stew and cornbread fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 7. The event will be held at the Turnout Grounds, across from Mercy Seat Baptist Church, starting at noon. Stew and cornbread will be sold by the quart for $10.

OCTOBER 8

HOMECOMING – Rocky Mount Church, located at 348 Rocky Mount Road in Dillwyn, will celebrate homecoming on Sunday, Oct. 8 with special music at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. That’ll be followed by a meal in the fellowship hall.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

CUMBERLAND PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH – Cumberland Presbyterian Church, located at 1835 Cumberland Road in Farmville, welcomes a new pastor, Jeffery Schroeder. Sunday School is at 10 a.m., with worship services at 11:15 a.m. Outside worship is available, by tuning to 1620 AM on the radio.

EXERCISE CLASS – Payne Memorial Church, located at 1 Stoney Point Road in Cumberland, holds an exercise class every Monday and Thursday at 9 a.m. It’s free and all are welcome to attend.

HOMESCHOOL SUPPORT GROUP – Maysville Baptist Church, located at 13327 W. James Anderson Highway in Buckingham Courthouse, hosts a Homeschool Support Group the first Thursday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The purpose of this group is to provide support and connection for homeschooling families in the area. There is no childcare provided. Anyone with questions can call 434-414-5292.

ALZHEIMER’S CAREGIVER SUPPORT – An Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group will meet on the first Wednesday of each month at St. John’s Lutheran Church, located at 1301 Milnwood Avenue in Farmville. Meetings are held from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call Marion Kyner at 434-547-7850.

NEW BETHEL BAPTIST CHURCH – New Bethel Baptist Church in Meherrin will hold worship services on the first and third Sundays of the month at 10:45 a.m. Sunday School will be held every Sunday at 9:30 a.m.

HERITAGE BAPTIST CHURCH – Heritage Baptist Church, located at 700 Milnwood Road in Farmville holds services each Sunday morning, with Sunday School at 10 a.m. and Worship Service at 11 a.m. A fellowship with donuts and coffee is held from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. All are welcome to attend.

SOUP FOR THE SOUL – Cumberland Presbyterian Church will hold “Soup for the Soul” the third Tuesday of every month, beginning at 10 a.m. Church members prepare soup to be taken out to those who need a visit. The mission group meets at the church, located at 1835 Cumberland Road, three miles north of Farmville on Route 45. For more information, call Norma at 804-514-1135.

CONFIDENT WOMEN MINISTRY — The Confident Women Ministry Worship Service will be held every Sunday at 3 p.m. online, via a conference call. The phone number to call in is 1-657-390-7012.

THE AWAKENING — The Awakening Christian Circle, a Christian Rehab Support Group, meets every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Dillwyn Library, 16266 N. James Madison Highway in Dillwyn. For more information, call Butch Manywaters Davis at (434) 983-8967.

FARMVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Farmville United Methodist Church located at 212 High Street welcomes everyone to worship each Sunday. Sunday school begins at 9 a.m., followed by worship at 10 a.m.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH FARMVILLE — First Baptist Church located at the corner of Main and Fourth Streets in Farmville hosts Sunday worship at 11 a.m. each Sunday. The Rev. Dr. James P. Ashton leads the services. At this time, face masks and social distancing are required inside of the sanctuary.

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church located at 615 Franklin St., Farmville will host praise and worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Social distancing and face masks required in the sanctuary. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor III is the pastor.

SPEARS MOUNTAIN BAPTIST CHURCH — Spears Mountain Baptist Church is located at 106 Meadow Creek Road in Buckingham. Sunday Worship Service is at 10 a.m. Pastor Robert C. Wilson.

DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE MEETING — The Buckingham County Democratic Committee meets at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Agricultural Building in Buckingham County. The meetings are held at 54 Administration Lane in Buckingham, off Route 60. The Ag Building is next to the Arts Council Building.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets at 3 p.m. the first Sunday of the month at the Drake’s Branch Municipal Building, located beside the new fire station. Any questions, contact Jason Byrum at (434) 944-9100.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF DILLWYN — First Baptist Church of Dillwyn located at 16980 Oak St., Dillwyn hosts Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings.

PIEDMONT CHURCH OF CHRIST — Piedmont Church of Christ located at 1405 North Main St., Farmville holds Bible study at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings, and the church service starts 10:30 a.m. They have Bible study on Sunday nights at 5 p.m. and a Bible study at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights. The church has a free clothing giveaway on Thursdays from 1- 3 p.m. weather permitting.

PISGAH BAPTIST CHURCH — Pisgah Baptist Church located at 202 Pisgah Road, Rice welcomes everyone each Sunday for Worship. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. and worship starts at 11 a.m.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP — Farmville United Methodist Church (FUMC) is offering a Grief Support Group for those who have suffered recent losses or losses long ago. This is an ecumenical group welcoming anyone who has experienced a loss. The group meets at 2 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at FUMC, 212 High St. Participation in the discussion while attending the sessions is optional. You can join the group at any time. Call Rebecca Maxwell (434) 414-4562 or Tracey Oddo (434) 392-4686 for more information.

CHURCH SERVICES — Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland offers three options to worship on Sundays: inside service at 10 a.m., masks are optional; 10 a.m. radio parking lot service on 89.7 FM. and YouTube service later Sunday afternoon.

FARMVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH — Farmville Baptist Church at 132 N. Main St. holds Bible study at 9:45 a.m. every Sunday, followed at 11 a.m. by worship. Worship services are held in person and broadcast via Zoom. Specific details and more information can be found on the church website at www.farmvillebaptist.org.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third St. holds in-service worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday with Rev. Dr. Pete Smith. The church also livestreams their church Facebook page and posts services on YouTube (search for the church name). You can visit the website for more information, including sermon audio and special announcements, at www.farmvillepresbyterian.org or call the church office at 434-392-3829.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Delma’s Pantry the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers are available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church holds outdoor and indoor worship services at 11 a.m. the second and fourth Sundays of the month until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.

MEMOIR WRITING GROUP – The group, which meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month, encourages new people to join. The meetings take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Farmville Library’s main meeting room. Call Joan at (434)-607-1576 for more information.

WORSHIP AND THE WORD – Appomattox Assembly of God meets every Sunday for a Worship and the Word service, beginning at 11 a.m. The church, led by new pastor Mark Bartow, is located at 1225 Confederate Boulevard in Appomattox.