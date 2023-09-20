Heart of Virginia Community Band performs at festival Published 10:49 am Wednesday, September 20, 2023

The Heart of Virginia Community Band, shown here, prepares to perform at the Heart of Virginia Festival on Sept. 16. Under the direction of David Ganzert, the band performed several showtunes, traditional songs and patriotic pieces. The Heart of Virginia Community Band is comprised of local musicians who gather to play, enjoy music, and provide musical concerts at community events. Musicians with all levels of experience are encouraged to join. Rehearsals are held on Monday evenings from 7:30 to 9 p.m. in Jarman Hall at Longwood University. For more information, contact Brent Roberts at brentsroberts@hotmail.com.