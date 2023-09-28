Hampden-Sydney team eyes return to national rankings Published 7:33 pm Thursday, September 28, 2023

The Hampden-Sydney College golf team will compete in three upcoming fall tournament competitions as they begin their quest for a return to the national rankings. Heading into the new season, the group eyes an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Championship next spring, and an invitation to the 2024 NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championships next May 14-17 in Boulder City, Nevada.

H-SC seventh-year head coach Chad Eisele returns an experienced and talented team that includes 15 returning golfers among the roster of 22. The Tigers will be led by junior All-American Nick Rubino, along with classmates John Hutcheson and Rece Lott, sophomore Ryan Porterfield and freshman Joseph Weinstein.

Rubino is a third-year team member with a career collegiate scoring average of 74.95 through 41 rounds. He earned Division III PING All-America Honorable Mention honors following a third-place tie at the 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championships (71-71-74-70–286). Hutcheson is also a third-year team member with a career collegiate average of 77.63 through 32 rounds. Lott is a third-year team member, as well, with a career collegiate average of 77.31 through 32 rounds. Porterfield is a second-year team member and averaged 77.14 through 14 rounds as a freshman. Weinstein earned All-State honors and was a team captain as a senior at Midlothian High School.

Others returning to the program this year include seniors Tommy Bishop, Reese Meyer and Cole Williams, juniors Knox Sirmans and Brody Smith, sophomores Jack Craig, Jack Davis, Jack Hoyle, Pierce Lambert, Cole Pollard and Cole Wright, along with freshmen Jack Barnes, Peyton Lambert, Tucker Poole, Owen Sibley, Walker Sirmans and Tucker Smith.

The Garnet & Grey have a pair of brother tandems this year with older brothers Knox Sirmans and Pierce Lambert welcoming younger brothers Walker Sirmans and Peyton Lambert, respectively. In addition to the Sirmans’ brothers, there are two other sets of former high school teammates on the squad, as well, including Hoyle and Pollard, along with Barnes and Tucker Smith. Barnes was named the first ODAC Golfer of the Week for the period September 7-12 after playing in his first collegiate tournament and leading the B Team at the Kinder-Williams Invitational on Sept. 11-12 at the Lakeview Golf Club in Harrisonburg-posting an impressive three-under par 67-74–141 that placed him in a three-way tie for medalist honors among the 94 golfers.

H-SC will compete this fall at the 36-hole O’Briant-Jensen Memorial on October 2-3 in Greensboro, the 54-hole Barton College Fall Intercollegiate on Oct. 16-17 in Snow Hill, North Carolina and the 54-hole Division III Fall Preview on Oct. 29-31 in Boulder City, Nevada.

Eisele is assisted once-again by Duncan Wheeler, who is in his fifth year at the College during 2023-24, promoted to associate head golf coach in August 2022, after serving as an assistant golf coach for three years.