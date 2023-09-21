Hampden-Sydney College quarterback named Player of the Week Published 5:55 pm Thursday, September 21, 2023

Hampden-Sydney College senior quarterback Andrew Puccinelli has been named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Football Offensive Player of the Week.

Puccinelli passed for a game-high and career-high 357 yards (30-42-0) and three touchdowns with no interceptions, adding one rushing touchdown, while making his first start of the season during a 58-28 road win at non-conference opponent Greensboro (NC) College on September 16. He scored on a one-yard touchdown run at 10:37 of the first quarter, and then connected with junior wide receiver Austin Fernandez on a 65-yard touchdown pass at 5:27 of the second quarter, before adding two third-quarter touchdown passes … as senior wide receiver Jamahdia Whitby caught a seven-yard touchdown pass from Puccinelli at 4:55 and junior running back JT Diehl scored his first collegiate touchdown when he caught a three-yard touchdown pass from Puccinelli at 1:33.

In two games played this season, Puccinelli has passed for 427 yards (35-48-0) and four touchdowns with no interceptions, adding the one rushing touchdown. Ironically, in two career games against Greensboro College – his only two collegiate starts – Andrew has passed for 662 yards (58-75-2) and seven touchdowns, along with the one touchdown on the ground versus the Pride.

H-SC will enjoy its bye (off) week this weekend (Sept. 23) before returning to competition in its ODAC opener at home against visiting Bridgewater College on Saturday, Sept. 30, at 1 p.m. on Fulton Field at Lewis C. Everett.