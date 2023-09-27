Garden clubs meet and exchange information Published 1:00 pm Wednesday, September 27, 2023

In 2024, the Rose and Garden Club will be celebrating its 60th year of service to this area. Getting its celebration off to a good start, the Club has joined the Virginia Federation of Garden Clubs (VFGC), and is part of the VFGC South Central District (SCD). Members of the Club recently met in Farmville with officers of the SCD for an informal luncheon and exchange of information.

In commenting on the Club’s new affiliation, Club President Johnson noted that the Club works to educate and encourage interest in horticulture and conservation, to cultivate appreciation for gardens and flowers in home and community, to increase knowledge of flower arranging and to work with other garden clubs on these objectives.

“The goals of the VFGC,” she said, “are closely related to our own and we look forward to working with gardeners throughout Virginia, and in a larger sense, the world through being a part of the National Garden Clubs, Inc.”

Individuals interested in gardening or in joining the Club are invited to contact Juanita Johnson at 1971jjohnson@gmail.com for information about the Club and its programs. The Virginia Federation of Garden Clubs is a nonprofit volunteer gardening organization with more than 5,200 members across the state. VFGC is the state affiliate of National Garden Clubs, Inc, (NGC) a nonprofit educational organization with approximately 200,000 members in the states and 447 international affiliates. NGC is the largest volunteer gardening organization in the world.