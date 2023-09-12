Farmville council signs off on raise for town manager Published 3:10 pm Tuesday, September 12, 2023

FARMVILLE – The town is making progress. That’s what Farmville council members see. They point to financial improvement, which earned the town a national award this summer. They also look at ongoing projects, such as the renovations at the airport and work to improve the downtown district. In response to the improvements, the council rewarded Town Manager Scott Davis with a pay raise to $150,000, effective October 1.

Davis was hired Feb. 21, 2020 at a salary of $120,000. He took over from Gerry Spates, who had held the position for 41 years before retiring in August 2019. Davis, who had been the assistant town manager since October 2017, took over on an interim basis after Spates retired, before getting the full job in 2020. Farmville council members unanimously signed off on the pay raise during their Wednesday, Sept. 6 meeting, telling The Herald afterward that his leadership is valued.

“It is a testament to the confidence that Council has in Mr. Davis,” Mayor Brian Vincent said of the pay raise. “The financial stability and savings that his tenure has brought is routinely praised in conjunction with the integrity he brings to the role of town manager. He’ll say it is a team effort, and it is, but we wanted to show him that we value the leadership he’s brought to Farmville.“

Farmville council, Davis point out improvements

Prior to working in Farmville, Davis served as director of planning and community development in the City of Colonial Heights. He started his career in public service in 2000 as a police officer in Colonial Heights. Between 2007 and 2014 Davis served in various capacities, including chief of police and director of advancement and alumni relations at Richard Bland College of William and Mary in Petersburg. During that time, he was elected as a council member and then mayor of Colonial Heights.

Council members said that experience has helped Farmville in a number of ways, from working to improve the town’s relationship with businesses to addressing its finances. They point to the certificate of achievement Farmville earned for its latest audit, a national recognition for excellence in financial reporting.

And if you’re looking at those words and wondering what they mean, let’s explain. Just like any person, towns, counties and cities get checked when they look to refinance debt, take on new loans or make any changes involving money. Groups dealing with them look at one certificate first. If you don’t have it, that’s not a great start to the conversation. That would be a certificate of financial excellence, given out by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada. Council members praised these efforts and others earlier this year, saying they were needed to give the town more tools to work with.

Looking ahead

Davis said he appreciated the council’s decision and looked forward to continue working on several projects.

“My yearly feedback from (the) town council was probably one of the best I have received since being appointed town manager,” Davis said. “I was shocked by their further acknowledgement through a pay increase. Over the last four years, the Mayor, Council, and I held two retreats that produced strategic work plans that guide the direction of key projects and goals for short-term, mid-term, and long-term. This work plan allows me to lead a team of professional employees in achieving successful outcomes. The Mayor and Council have been supportive of me changing and building a professional culture for which I am grateful. I am thankful for them to allow me to serve the community as Town Manager.”

Davis said currently, the town staff is working to develop asset plans. Back in February, that was a key goal identified by council members during their retreat. The plans will examine all of Farmville’s infrastructure from buildings to water and sewer needs, so the council can look at setting aside money to address each issue. The first part of that was be a study on all town-owned buildings, which started this past spring. A water and sewer infrastructure study is expected to be finished by this coming December.

“These plans will be the first I know to exist that will assist us in mapping out what capital improvements are needed based on age, need, and cost,” Davis said. “We should be breaking ground this month on the new splashpad. We will continue to strategically use street maintenance funds to rehabilitate streets and make sidewalks more ADA accessible. I am continuing to work with Prince Edward County on a shared emergency communications center. To sum it up, I will continue to lead our team from the strategic work plan. It is our guide to successfully implement the desires of the governing body.”