Event set for Saturday to help those re-entering society Published 7:37 am Thursday, September 28, 2023

A community event this weekend will provide information to those re-entering society and working to get their life back.

The Kappa Rho Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. is hosting a restoration and re-entry event at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, at the R. R. Moton Museum in Farmville. This event focuses on helping individuals returning to the community after a period of incarceration or those seeking assistance in regaining their independence after a difficult time.

“We recognize that regaining a sense of self and independence after a period of incarceration is so important to success,” said Megan L. Clark, Prince Edward County Commonwealth’s Attorney. “Oftentimes someone simply needs to be pointed in the right direction for help. We hope to assist in providing resources to those in need.”

According to Clark, this is an informational event with various community representatives from state and local offices that will provide instructions and guidance to those who need it. Some of the information that will be given out includes information about restoring civil rights after felony convictions, registering to vote, driver’s license restoration and Medicaid assistance. Prince Edward’s Voter Registrar, Lynette Wright, will also be present to provide information on registering to vote and how to vote in the upcoming elections.

Re-entering society can be a challenge

Co-sponsors for this event will also be present including Prince Edward Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, District 24 Probation and Parole, Hardy Driving School, LOC Family Services and the Prince Edward County NAACP.

When re-entering society, there can be many things to take care of at once with little direction on what to do. Clark hopes that this event will give these individuals one step closer to getting life back to normal.

“Oftentimes, when individuals are re-entering the community after a period of incarceration they are overwhelmed with their supervision requirements and simply life in general,” said Clark. “It is our hope that this event will alleviate some of the worry as to “where to go” or “how to do” certain things.”

This nonpartisan event is open to the public as it is one of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.’s initiatives that advocate for social justice with a focus on voter education, registration and mobilization.