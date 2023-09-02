Devotional: What or whom do I worship? Published 3:50 pm Saturday, September 2, 2023

“So we, who are many, are one body in Christ, and individually we are members one of another. — Romans 12:5 (NRS)

This passage from the letter to the Romans is a part of the letter that is dealing with the outward and inward changes that come from following Jesus and how God is forming us for God’s purposes. Paul is telling the new Christians in Rome that all people who worship God are gifted for any duty they are called to by God.

Over the years, I have spent many an hour thinking of the “gifts” of God. The fact is, that at one time or another we will all be called to one of these positions/duties and none more so than leadership.

Email newsletter signup

Too often, we pick and choose from the list and decided which ones are appropriate. We forget that each of us will probably do each of these at some point. Leadership is often dropped from peoples’ list because they never think of themselves as leaders. However, at some point, we all are leaders. Perhaps we will be leading a business, a church, a scout troop or maybe your own family. We should also remember that we daily are leading ourselves.

Leadership comes in many shapes and forms. Leadership in business, home, community, church are all differently “shaped” but all go directly how we view the world. Bishop Dr. Robert Barron makes the premise that how we lead ourselves is much more tied to our idea of what type of person we feel we should be rather than the question we more often ask, what are we to do. If we neglect this root understanding, we may end up leading a life asking for answers that have nothing to do with how to be a good leader of others or for ourselves. Instead, we lead a life that conforms to the lowest common denominator.

When we think of what we are to do, we are easily drawn to decisions that are based on the culture around us. Thus, our answers are more about what benefits me the most than answers that head us toward being a better person and leading others to be better people.

Therefore, to be better leaders of others, and ourselves we should ask: What kind of soul do I want? What or whom do I worship? To which audience are you playing?

Keith Leach is Pastor of College Church and College Chaplain at Hampden-Sydney College. He can be reached at kleach@hsc.edu.