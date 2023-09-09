Devotional: ‘The unsung hero’ Published 8:06 am Saturday, September 9, 2023

Philippians 4:13 is a verse often placed on posters with a photo of someone performing a sporting event. “I can do all things through him who strengthens me” is often a superstar verse. In reality, perhaps it is a superstar verse, only the star may surprise you, and not likely one you would find on many posters.

According to the surrounding verses in chapter 4, the heroes who receive this strength from the Lord are those who patiently endure hardships of life, they realize the Lord is near; it’s also those who make specific prayers to God, trusting Him to work things out when anxieties try creep in; it’s those who are hungry or suffering and God reveals a secret to the heart that will strengthen you deep within. The strength of the Lord is expressed in a contentment that is genuine and a peace that passes all comprehension.

I join with the Apostle Paul in realizing that I haven’t attained all that God has in store for teach me in experiencing His strength, but forgetting what lies behind me, I press onward to the upward call of Christ Jesus for my life. I welcome you to join me in trusting Jesus for strength for the journey, your journey.

Marv Fisher is the pastor at Calvary Chapel Farmville. He can be reached at pastor@ccfarmville.org.