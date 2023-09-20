Death notices for Wednesday, Sept. 20 Published 9:50 am Wednesday, September 20, 2023

See below for today’s death notices.

Rinda Diane Robinson, 67 of Cartersville, passed away Sept. 15. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23, at noon, at Union Outreach Fellowship, Cumberland. Bland-Reid Funeral Home of Farmville is serving the family.

Sally Harris Garrett, 90 of Dillwyn, passed away Sept. 10. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23, at 1 p.m., at Fork Union Baptist Church, Buckingham. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Reid’s Funeral Home of Dillwyn is serving the family.

Nadi Druscilla Reid Randolph, 54 of Midlothian, formerly of Prince Edward County, passed away Sept. 14. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23, at 1:30 p.m., at Sharon Baptist Church, Cumberland. Interment will be in the Trinity Memorial Gardens, Rice. Bland-Reid Funeral Home of Farmville is serving the family

For any questions in regards to death notices and/or obituaries, email obits@farmvilleherald.com or call (434) 394-0398.