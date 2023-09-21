Death Notices for Friday, Sept. 22, 2023 Published 3:26 pm Thursday, September 21, 2023

See below for today’s death notices.

Leon Cornelius Jones, 65 of Dillwyn, passed away Sept. 9. Funeral service will be held on Friday, Sept. 22, at 1 p.m., at the Chapel of Reid’s Funeral Home, Dillwyn. Interment will be in the Ridgeway Baptist Church Cemetery, Dillwyn. Reid’s Funeral Home of Dillwyn is serving the family.

Walter J. Clark, 85 of Burkeville, passed away Sept. 16. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23, at 1 p.m., at Calvary Baptist Church, Burkeville. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Carl U. Eggleston Funeral Establishment is serving the family.

David M. Horton, 68 of Buckingham Courthouse, passed safely into his Savior’s arms May 28. Memorial service conducted by Pastor Josh Morgan of First Baptist Church, Dillwyn, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23, at 5 p.m. at 67 High School Road, Buckingham, VA 23921. Dunkum Funeral Home of Dillwyn is serving the family.

