Conservation District accepts applications for cost-share Published 8:33 am Friday, September 1, 2023

The Piedmont Soil and Water Conservation District (PSWCD) is now accepting applications for the agricultural best management practices (BMPs) cost-share program.

The cost-share program provides financial incentives, tax credits, and cost-share to agricultural producers who voluntarily install conservation practices on their farm to improve water quality.

Agricultural best management practices (BMPs) are measures that farmers can take to not only improve soil and water quality but increase the productivity of their land or farming operation. Benefits include decreased erosion, increased soil organic matter, cleaner streams, and healthier animals. Examples of best management practices include fencing livestock out of waters and providing alternative watering systems, planting cover crops and applying nutrient management practices.

Email newsletter signup

The program offers a wide variety of options and flexibility.

Piedmont SWCD serves Amelia, Nottoway, and Prince Edward Counties. To find out more information or to schedule an appointment with staff, contact Charlie Wootton at 434-392-3782 ext. 128, Kevin Dunn at 434-392-3782 ext. 116 or Ty Smith at 434-392-3782 ext. 131.