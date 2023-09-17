Chamber Music Series presents percussion duo Published 10:41 am Sunday, September 17, 2023

The Longwood University Chamber Music Series will present a concert by Escape Ten, a percussion duo, on Monday, Sept. 25. Free and open to the public, the concert will take place in the Molnar Recital Hall of Wygal Music Building at 7:30 p.m., with doors open at 7:10 p.m. Parking for the event is available along Race Street, beside Greenwood Library and Bedford Hall.

Escape Ten Percussion Duo was formed in 2012 by Dr. Annie Stevens (Associate Professor, Virginia Tech) and Dr. Andrea Venet (Associate Professor, University of North Florida). Recently having served as guest artists at the Prairie Music Residency in Saskatoon, Canada, they maintain a steady touring schedule, and are regularly featured as chamber artists and clinicians at music festivals, concert series, conferences, and universities.

The concert at Longwood will feature a composition and two arrangements by Andrea Venet, as well as works by several young composers, including Steve Ridley, Michael Buritt and Joe W. Moore. The duo will employ a vast array of instruments such as marimbas, vibraphones, drums, cymbals, and more. Further information about Escape Ten is available at their website, www.escapeten.com, on Facebook @ Escape X, or on Instagram @Escape Ten.

Now in its 36th season, The LU Chamber Music Series is underwritten by the University Arts Council as well as patronage though the Longwood University Foundation. For more information about this concert, access, or to become a Series Patron call the Longwood University Department of Music at 434-395-2504.