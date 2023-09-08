Carter Sido named Player of the Week Published 4:57 pm Friday, September 8, 2023

The Gentlemen’s Classic didn’t exactly end how the Hampden-Sydney Tigers hoped, but one of their players earned recognition because of it. Tigers starting quarterback Carter Sido was named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Football Offensive Player of the Week for week one of the 2023 season.

Sido rushed for a game-high and career-high 184 yards and three touchdowns in his first collegiate start, adding a career-high 153 yards passing and one touchdown. That totaled 337 yards of total offense and four touchdowns during Saturday’s heartbreaking 29-28 non-conference setback to visiting Wabash (IN) College.

He got started early on Fulton Field at Lewis C. Everett Stadium when he broke loose on a third-and-one, running 46 yards down the middle of the field to the end zone at 13:03 of the first quarter for his first rushing touchdown, before completing a 16-yard touchdown pass to junior tight end Sutton Lasso at 5:11 of the second quarter. Sido added two fourth-quarter rushing touchdowns, including an 11-yard touchdown run with 10:17 remaining, and a one-yard touchdown run at 4:23 of the final stanza-his third rushing touchdown of the game.

Email newsletter signup

Through one game, Carter leads the ODAC in rushing yards and total offense, is tied for first in rushing touchdowns and scoring (18.0), second in all-purpose yards (184.0), tied for third in passing touchdowns and fourth in passing yards.

H-SC remains at home in week two, welcoming non-conference opponent Brevard (NC) College on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 1 p.m. at Everett Stadium. The game will take place during the College’s annual Hall of Fame Weekend.