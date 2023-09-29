Buckingham library dedicates sculpture Published 8:45 am Friday, September 29, 2023

The Buckingham County Public Library recently dedicated the sculpture Infinity Portal by Toru Oba, a gift from the Buckingham County Friends of the Library. The dedication was held on Sunday, Sept. 17. Toru Oba, a local Buckingham County resident, quarried the soapstone that the sculpture is made of from Nelson County. Rick Ewing, Director of the Central Virginia Regional Library and H. Spencer Adams, president of the Buckingham County Friends of the Library, spoke at the gathering, highlighting the importance of including works of art in public spaces and the continued efforts of the Friends of the Library in supporting the library, a valuable community resource. A reception was held following the unveiling. Pictured are, from left, Kim Westerhoff, branch manager, Buckingham County Public Library; H. Spencer Adams, president, Buckingham County Friends of the Library; Toru Oba, sculptor; Rick Ewing, director, Central Virginia Regional Library.