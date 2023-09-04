Bird Club spots over 100 species Published 8:58 am Monday, September 4, 2023

Over the summer, members of the Margaret Watson Bird Club traveled to the Delaware Bay, and the area around Lewes, Delaware. They traveled to Cape Henlopen State Park, Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge, DuPont Nature Center and the Delaware Seashore State Park. During all that time, they spotted a total of 108 different species. The focus was on shorebirds and they saw plenty, including thousands of short-billed Dowitchers, Ruddy Turnstones and some Dunlin, along with Ospreys and Warblers. Now local residents will be able to see and hear about everything involved with that trip, as the bird club will open up their 2023-24 season with a program on Sept. 7. The focus will be on the Delaware Bay trip, spotlighting all the different types of birds seen. The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Prince Edward County Extension Office, located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville. Several members are seen here in this photo during the Delaware Bay trip, spotting birds along the seashore.