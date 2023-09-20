Betty Jo Hellard Allen Published 9:04 am Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Betty Jo Hellard Allen, 82 of Dillwyn, passed peacefully Sept. 16. She was born May 25, 1941 in Buckingham County, a daughter of the late Fred Walter Hellard Jr. and Annie Whorley Hellard. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Frank Richard Allen.

Betty Jo is survived by sons, Tommy Allen (Patty) and Neal Allen (Donna); grandchildren, Fred Allen (Meghan) and Dustin Allen and four great- grandchildren, Dylan, Khloe, Declan and Maverick Allen. She is also survived by two sisters, Judy Moss and Peggy Grigg; nieces, nephews and their families.

Betty Jo was employed at Atlantic Life Insurance Company in Richmond, after graduating high school. She also worked at the Appomattox Garment Factory. However her greatest accomplishment which gave her the most joy was spending her days with her great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 11 a.m., at Dunkum Funeral Home with interment in the Buckingham Community Cemetery.

Dunkum Funeral Home is serving the family.