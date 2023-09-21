Animal Control helps dogs from Rice, now faces capacity problem Published 7:44 am Thursday, September 21, 2023

The good news is that Prince Edward County Animal Control is out of quarantine after a round of kennel cough a few weeks ago. This means that they can now accept and release dogs from the shelter. In not-so-good news, the shelter is full after a recent rescue in Rice, with a waiting list of more to come.

The Prince Edward County Animal Shelter is seeing an increase in surrenders and strays lately and can barely keep up with the demand, officials say. According to Chief Animal Control Officer Adam Mumma, the shelter currently has eight out of nine cages filled and all dog kennels filled.

“The demand is higher than we can take care of right now,” said Mumma.

While experiencing this full capacity, they rescued six dogs from the Rice area over the last two weeks. The calls to pick up these strays were on Friday, Sept. 8 and Thursday, Sept. 14. Animal Control first got a call about a stray near High Bridge Trail and the next call was for more dogs of the same breed. After picking them up, the dogs were sedated by a veterinarian in order to shave and clean them up due to their matted and dirty fur.

Since all six dogs were in the same area and the same breed it is possible they were all abandoned together or got out somehow. However, Animal Control hasn’t received any information from the community claiming them or having any information on where they may have come from. The dogs also don’t have a chip or any form of identification.

Rice dogs being fostered

According to Mumma, the dogs are nice, friendly and up to date on their vaccinations. Animal Control believes that the dogs may be Australian Shepherd mixes, but they’re not quite sure. Their ages range from under a year old and older. Four of them are at the shelter and two are being temporarily fostered since the shelter is full.

“Hopefully we can find them all good homes,” said Mumma.

These six are only a fraction of the other dogs and cats at the shelter looking for a loving home. Anyone looking to help can take one home or help spread the word by sharing the shelter’s posts on Facebook. Animal Control encourages residents to make sure their dogs are not loose. They want to make sure all of their limited space is being used for animals that need help. Mumma appreciates the help from the community the shelter has received so far in helping spread the word and adopt these animals.