AARP warns of employment scams Published 8:09 am Thursday, September 21, 2023

When it comes to the labor market, the supply of jobs is outpacing demand but that doesn’t mean that employment scams have gone away. Just because there are more job openings than job seekers doesn’t mean that criminals have closed up shop. With many Americans looking for a side hustle to help make ends meet or an opportunity to make more money or work remotely, there are still enough potential victims to fuel these schemes.

Here’s what you need to know to avoid employment scams. Beware of any job that offers a large income with little to no training or experience. Business offers that are guaranteed to “pay off quickly” or “double your investment” are also highly suspicious. Lastly, avoid any job offer which requires you to pay in advance for certification, training or materials.

Many of these employment scams are advertised as “work from home” which is particularly dangerous with so many people looking for these opportunities. Before accepting any work from home position, do your homework and ensure that the company you are agreeing to work for is indeed a legitimate one.