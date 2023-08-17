Weaver named as new Longwood Golf Coach Published 2:47 pm Thursday, August 17, 2023

Longwood Athletics Director Tim Hall announced Megan Weaver as the new head coach of the women’s golf program on Monday.

“I am so delighted that Megan Weaver has said ‘Yes’ to leading our women’s golf program!” Hall said. “Everyone I talked to within the collegiate golf space — and professional association — said the same thing: Megan Weaver is a unique hire and a rising star.

“She was a high level collegiate player and is the consummate teacher of the game. Her somewhat non-traditional path and strong business acumen will pay dividends for Longwood women’s golf and beyond.”

Last year, she was the head coach at Dublin Coffman High School, where she helped the team to a second-place finish in the Ohio Capital Conference sectional. Her team held a record of 152-71, and the team’s scoring average improved by 5.4 strokes from the prior year. She also had one player qualify as an individual for the state tournament.

“I’m thrilled to join the Longwood community!” Weaver said. “From stepping on campus, I could feel the genuine support and commitment from all levels of the athletic department and community. I’m excited to build upon the previous success of the program. The talent and potential to be conference contenders is there, so my goal will be to maximize that potential and consistency.

“I’m honored to be chosen as Longwood’s Head Women’s Golf Coach. I’m inspired by Tim Hall’s leadership and seeing the value I will bring. My background as a business leader will bring unique leadership, a fresh perspective, and innovative coaching techniques. I look forward to contributing to the Lancers’ success!”

Weaver played for four seasons at Ohio University, where she was voted the MAC Sportswoman of the Year by her peers in the MAC as a senior. She had a trio of second-place finishes in her career, and she served as a team captain as a senior while holding the 12th best stroke average in the MAC in 2012.

She graduated with her degree in mathematics while also picking up minors in psychology and business administration before her foray into the professional world. For the next decade, she worked as a credentialed actuary and led teams in financial risk analysis across industry.

In the past few years, she started to pursue coaching while still working as an actuary. She has focused on building an environment that fosters skill development both physically and mentally.

“My vision is to create a positive environment fostering well-rounded student-athlete development,” Weaver added. “This includes success on the golf course and in the classroom while promoting a team oriented foundation.”

The Lancer women begin play in the fall for their 2023-24 season. Three of the team’s four leaders in scoring average a season ago return.