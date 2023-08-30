Virginia State Police investigate fatal Buckingham County crash Published 6:50 am Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Virginia State Police say they’re investigating a Buckingham County crash that left one person dead. The incident happened Sunday, Aug. 27 at 2:58 p.m. on Route 656, approximately two miles west of Route 20.

According to State Police officials, a 2011 Ford Edge was traveling east on Route 656 when it came through a curve, crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle head-on. The driver of that second vehicle, a 2008 Honda Accord, was 39-year-old Ryan Ragland of Howardsville. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford Edge, 37-year-old John Stearrett III of Dillwyn, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. A 37-year-old female passenger in the Edge was also taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Both were wearing seatbelts.

State Police officials said the investigation to determine what caused the Buckingham County crash is ongoing.