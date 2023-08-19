The Word: Always remembering Jesus Christ Published 10:21 am Saturday, August 19, 2023

Approaching the end of His mortal ministry, Jesus Christ introduced the sacrament to commemorate His infinite atoning sacrifice on behalf of all humankind.

“And as they were eating, Jesus took bread, and blessed it, and brake it, and gave it to the disciples, and said, Take, eat; this is my body.

“And he took the cup, and gave thanks, and gave it to them, saying, Drink ye all of it;

“For this is my blood of the new testament, which is shed for many for the remission of sins” (Matthew 26:26-28).

Offered each Sunday during worship services, the sacramental prayers over the bread and water that serve as emblems of Christ’s body and blood are the most commonly-heard prayers in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Because of their sacred nature, they are some of the only prayers that must be spoken with exactness.

In part, the sacramental prayer states that believers “witness unto thee, O God, the Eternal Father, that they are willing to take upon them the name of thy Son, and always remember him and keep his commandments which he has given them.”

First, we promise to take upon us the name of Jesus Christ. This can mean many things, including that we readily share our faith in the Savior with those around us. We also show through our words and actions that we are committed to lives of dedicated discipleship.

Next, we promise to always remember Him. We can remember Christ by fully and faithfully trusting in His teachings, promises, and His redemptive sacrifice.

Finally, we promise to keep His commandments.

Jesus taught: “If ye love me, keep my commandments” (John 14:15).

What commandments are we to keep? I believe that all can be summed up in the Savior’s response to the lawyer’s inquiry about the greatest commandment.

“Jesus said unto him, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind…

“And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.

“On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets” (Matthew 22:34-40).

If we fulfill these covenants, the Lord in turn promises believers “that they may always have his Spirit to be with them.”

Having the companionship of the Holy Spirit with us is a powerful blessing. The Spirit can bring comfort, guidance, calm, inspiration, motivation, and peace.

Elder David A. Bednar, an Apostle of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, taught: “Importantly, the companionship of the Holy Ghost helps us always remember Jesus Christ — His sacrifice, His gospel, His promises to us, His love for us, and the covenants that yoke us to and with Him.”

May we each realize the great blessing of having the Holy Spirit always with us by taking upon us the name of Christ, always remembering Him, and keeping His commandments.

All are invited to join us for sacrament meeting each Sunday at 10 a.m. at 400 6th St. in Burkeville.

Dr. Brent Roberts is the Branch President in the Sandy River Branch, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and also Dean of Greenwood Library at Longwood University. He can be reached at brentsroberts@hotmail.com.