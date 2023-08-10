Sharon Baptist Church Outreach Ministry provides school supplies Published 8:08 am Thursday, August 10, 2023

Sharon Baptist Church (SBC), of Cumberland, recently provided Cumberland County Public Schools (CCPS) with a generous donation of school supplies. The SBC Community Outreach Ministry has provided free school supplies to students in Cumberland for 14 years. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, we had a School Supply Fun Day, free school supplies, food, games, face painting and more for all children in attendance. All supplies left over were taken to the CCPS. Post the pandemic, the SBC Community Outreach Ministry has continued to deliver generous donations of school supplies to CCPS. Pictured are, from left, front row, Rev. Kern Gilliam and Karen Chavis. Back row, Mary Faines, Chairperson Barbara Jackson-Marshall, Delsia Blanton, Superintendent of Cumberland County Public Schools Dr. Chip Jones. Not pictured are Pastor Rev. Robert R. Jones and members Gary Faines, Lucy Frasier, Dorothy Gilliam, Donna McRae-Jones and Ernestine Monroe.