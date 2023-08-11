Sandy Creek holds groundbreaking

Published 2:23 pm Friday, August 11, 2023

By Staff Report

Sandy Creek

 Sandy Creek Baptist Church held groundbreaking services on Sunday, July 30, starting work on a new sanctuary. “God is at work and our walls are overflowing,” church officials said in a statement. “What a blessing the service was. Following the morning worship, we had approximately 150 members and guests to join in our celebration. It was an inspiration of hope and love of our Savior that God has brought us to this time and place. As we break ground, we take the first step in the actual construction of a new building for the worship of God and the study of his word. He has led us to this site.” Anyone who wants more information about Sandy Creek can email info@sandycreek.org.

