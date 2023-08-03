Richard Floyd Wallace Published 4:29 pm Thursday, August 3, 2023

Richard Floyd Wallace, 86 of Farmville, passed away on July 27, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was born July 11, 1937 in Halifax County to the late William Alexander Wallace and Rosa Franklin Wallace.

He was preceded in death by his nine brothers and sisters and five stepbrothers and stepsisters.

Richard is survived by his wife, Beatrice Gay Wallace, married for 62 years. They have two daughters: Denise Wallace Heitkamp (Craig) of Savage, Minnesota and Michele Evon Wallace of Wilmington, North Carolina. His pride and joy were his two grandchildren: David Richard Heitkamp and Savannah Jane Heitkamp of Savage, Minnesota and his dogs, Rusty and Milo.

Richard worked for Craddock-Terry Shoe Company as a foreman, Farmville Police Department for 35 years, Farmville Towing Company, Puckett Funeral Home, Farmville Volunteer Fire Department and he also helped to establish the Junior Volunteer Fire Department. He was a member of Heritage Baptist Church of Farmville.

Contributions may be made to Heritage Baptist Church, Gideon Society or Farmville Volunteer Fire Department.

Family night will be held at Puckett Funeral Home on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. Services will be at the Heritage Baptist Church on Sunday, Aug. 6 at 2 p.m. with interment at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Rice.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.