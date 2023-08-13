Piedmont Senior Resources adds help for medical transport Published 10:49 am Sunday, August 13, 2023

There’s good news for Piedmont Senior Resources Agency on Aging (PSR), as the group has more support for its medical transport program. Piedmont just added a fourth van for the project, aiming to help address the pressing need for accessible transportation options, ensuring that older adults can access vital healthcare services without barriers.

Transportation plays a crucial role in the well-being and quality of life for older adults, particularly those residing in rural communities. Justine A. Young, CEO of Piedmont Senior Resources, emphasizes the significance of this initiative, stating, “We recognize the challenges faced by older adults in accessing reliable transportation, especially in rural areas. Our goal is to bridge this gap and ensure equitable access to healthcare services for all older adults in our community.”

In rural areas, the lack of transportation options often leads to missed medical appointments, resulting in delayed or inadequate healthcare. This issue disproportionately affects older adults, who may already face mobility limitations or health conditions that require regular medical attention. By expanding their fleet, Piedmont Senior Resources aims to reduce missed appointments and improve health outcomes for older adults in the region.

Young further emphasizes the importance of equitable and accessible transportation, stating, “Transportation should never be a barrier to healthcare. Our commitment is to provide older adults with the means to access medical services, promoting their overall well-being and independence. This fourth van will significantly enhance our capacity to serve our community and ensure that no older adult is left behind.”

Piedmont Senior Resources has been working closely with the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation to secure the necessary resources and support for this expansion. Jordan Miles, Director of Transportation and Nutrition, expresses gratitude for this collaboration, stating, “We are grateful for the partnership with the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation. Their support has been instrumental in our efforts to improve transportation services for older adults in rural areas. We are also deeply appreciative to the Piedmont Health District for their financial support, along with that of our seven Boards of Supervisors.”

Statistics from rural areas highlight the urgent need for improved transportation options. According to recent data, many older adults in rural communities miss medical appointments due to transportation challenges. This not only hinders their access to necessary healthcare but also contributes to increased healthcare costs and potential health complications.

For more information on PSR’s medical transportation, call 1-866-392-8432.