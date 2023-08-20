Longwood Golf trio earn All-America Honors Published 10:57 am Sunday, August 20, 2023

The Longwood men’s golf trio of Brendan Dunphy, Daniel George and Scott Jordan were named All-America Scholars by the Golf Coaches Association of America.

To be eligible, players must participate in at least half of their team’s competitive rounds, have a stroke average below 76.0 and maintain a cumulative career GPA of at least 3.2.

The Lancers have had at least one golfer earn the honor in all 15 years of the award’s existence.

The trio were an integral part in helping the Lancers win the Big South Championship for the first time in team history this past spring.

Dunphy was an All-Big South Honorable Mention and had the second-best scoring average on the team. His average ranked fifth in the Big South, and he had a pair of top five finishes and two more in the top 10. During the Big South Championship, he finished fourth in stroke play.

George was a Big South All-Academic Team honoree, and he ranked 10th in the Big South in scoring average. In addition, he won both of his match play rounds to help Longwood clinch the Big South Championship.

Jordan ranked eighth in the Big South in scoring average, and led the charge in Longwood’s appearance at the NCAA Salem Regional. He fired an opening round 64, which tied for the second-lowest round in team history. It matched the Big South’s lowest round in an NCAA Regional as well. He tied for 20th, and his 54-hole score tied for the third best score in team history.

The Lancers dive into the 2023-24 season with five matches this fall. They head out to the Red Bandana Invitational, hosted by Boston College, on Sept. 3-4.