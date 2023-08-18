Letter to the Editor: Time to fix Farmville’s parking Published 12:06 pm Friday, August 18, 2023

Dear Editor,

Reading the recent story about the parking issues in Farmville, which I honestly didn’t know was an “issue”, prompts me to think what else could be done to help with parking in Farmville.

My suggestion would be to update all the parking meters in town. Farmville enjoys a thriving flow of visitors from outside the area to visit the various businesses in town. I don’t walk around with a pocket full of coins to feed meters. Many of the out of town visitors do not either. Is there a cost? Of course there is a cost. But as with many advancements in technology there is a cost but also a benefit.

It’s 2023, let modernize the parking meters.

Jim Petrous

Farmville