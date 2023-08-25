Letter to the Editor: Supervisors made bad decisions

Published 8:11 pm Thursday, August 24, 2023

By Letters to the Editor

Dear Editor, 

I am a resident of Buckingham County. After reading your article on Atlantic Investment Corp., I was appalled at the way the supervisors handled the taxpayers’ money. The only one smiling is Atlantic Corp. They should be ashamed of themselves for the way they handled the situation. The residents of Buckingham should be outraged at this fiscal irresponsibility, we are not a rich community for this to go on. 

Clarence Hawkins

Email newsletter signup

Dillwyn

More Opinion

Dr. Erin B. Waggoner: A lonely education: Learning while gay

the boys of fall

FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Paying tribute to ‘the boys of fall’

Mike Wilson: Let’s give a requiem for Sweet Sally

Letter to the Editor

Letter to the Editor: Time to fix Farmville’s parking

Print Article