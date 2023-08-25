Letter to the Editor: Supervisors made bad decisions Published 8:11 pm Thursday, August 24, 2023

Dear Editor,

I am a resident of Buckingham County. After reading your article on Atlantic Investment Corp., I was appalled at the way the supervisors handled the taxpayers’ money. The only one smiling is Atlantic Corp. They should be ashamed of themselves for the way they handled the situation. The residents of Buckingham should be outraged at this fiscal irresponsibility, we are not a rich community for this to go on.

Clarence Hawkins

Dillwyn