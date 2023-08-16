Letter to the Editor: It’s time to move on Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Dear Editor,

This “flag ordinance” has gotten so far off base that it is ridiculous. It is my understanding it started with the unseemly large Confederate battle flag near one of the main roads that enter our lovely town of Farmville. I must say I was offended by this as were many others.

The “Confederate War” was declared over in April 1865 when General Robert E Lee surrendered his troops to Union General, Ulysses S. Grant at Appomattox Court House in Virginia. Why are we as citizens of the USA and the state of Virginia still engaged in battle over the outcome? All our citizens were given freedom and this is what we should be working on.

To honor our great nation and our freedom fighters, I would ask the flag owner to please fly the American flag high on your flag pole. The state flag would fly below the American flag. If you have other flags you want to display, attach them to your home and remember none should be larger than the Stars & Stripes.

We want our guests to Farmville to feel welcome and safe whether they are here for a sporting event, a family reunion, or just driving through our beautiful area to another destination.

Keep your personal opinions, personal. If you are a Native American or a person of color who was brought to this country to help establish the country or maybe your family immigrated here to escape persecution or unfair rule, we are all Americans now. The Civil War is long over – get over yourself and move on.

Brenda Hawkins

Farmville