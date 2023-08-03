Letter to the Editor — Flag ordinance price tag: 100k and counting Published 5:00 pm Thursday, August 3, 2023

During this whole flag ordinance ordeal, more than 100k of taxpayer money has been spent (mostly on . That’s money that could go towards improving our roads and schools. The high school in particular ranks low on quality lists of schools in the Commonwealth.

It’s a sad thing to have to acknowledge but I feel the need to point it out. Instead of wasting money on trying to remove flags from private property, it should be spent on improving education in Prince Edward County and also on a lot of our side and back roads that desperately need paving and filling in.

Jacob Allen

Farmville

Editor’s note: For more on the flag ordinance, click here.