Investigation continues into fatal Cumberland County crash Published 3:13 pm Monday, August 7, 2023

One week later, Virginia State Police say they’re still investigating a fatal traffic accident. The Cumberland County crash happened Monday, July 30, on Duncan Store Road, less than a mile west of Sports Lake Road.

According to Virginia State Police Public Relations Director Corinne Geller, troopers were called out to the scene at 10:47 a.m. They found a 2011 Nissan Versa had been traveling east on Duncan Store Road when it hit a person walking in the travel lane.

That person, 83-year-old Garrison L. Wade Jr. of Columbia, died at the scene. Columbia is an unincorporated community in Fluvanna County.

Email newsletter signup

Geller said the Nissan’s driver was 74-year-old Douglas P. Reid, also of Columbia. He was not injured in the crash, she said, pointing out Reid was wearing a seat belt.

Geller added that the crash remains under investigation and charges are pending in the case.